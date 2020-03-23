fbpx
Connect with us

South Florida

Threats against judges lands Florida man back in jail

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines South Florida

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner says he lost cool, but stands by comments on city's handling of COVID-19

Headlines South Florida

Young COVID-19 patient who traveled to Miami Beach says it's 'most incredible pain' he's experienced

Headlines South Florida

Second senior dies of COVID-19 at Broward facility

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade Co. shuts down hotel industry, Miami Beach to institute curfew

Headlines South Florida

More than 700 tested on first day of new Broward COVID-19 drive-thru site

South Florida

Threats against judges lands Florida man back in jail

That’s not a way to garner sympathy on the bench.

on

Broward Sheriff’s officials say a South Florida man went before a judge for the third time in a week for threatening county judges.

Records show 56-year-old Todd Edward Watson is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond on several charges that include aggravated stalking,

According to his latest arrest report Saturday, Watson twice left “obscene, filthy, vulgar, indecent and threatening” voicemails on the phones of three judges, in violation of the terms of his probation.

“This is the third time I’ve arrested him,” said Det. Joseph Kessling at a court hearing Wednesday. “He basically has been terrorizing the judges and their families here in the Broward County courthouse for several years.”

At least 10 other Broward judges and a few prosecutors have received similar threats and abuse, detectives said.

The Sun-Sentinel reports the situation stems from an additional 30 years tacked on to the end of Watson’s six year sentence for a drug trafficking conviction. He won an appeal while acting as his own attorney but spent an additional two years in prison awaiting a ruling and his freedom. Part of his plea deal and probation conditions included no contact with the judges which he continues to violate, records show.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.