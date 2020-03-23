fbpx
Priorities USA ads pound Donald Trump on coronavirus response

TV commercials, digital ads hit Trump, promote Joe Biden.

Priorities USA is launching a series of digital and television campaign advertising Tuesday that slams President Donald Trump for his response on the COVID-19 crisis, stringing together dismissive quotes from the President’s early statements.

“No, I don’t take responsibility at all,” the video clip shows Trump stating as a fever line tracking American cases soars upward from teens to tens of thousands, heading upward from there on a skyrocketing curve.

“America needs a leader we can trust,” text on the screen declares at the conclusion of the 30-second television commercial, “Exponential Threat.”

That’s one of two TV ads the Democratic-allied committee is releasing through social media Monday in Florida and three other swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and is part of a $6 million TV and digital buy. Priorities USA said it’s considering expanding the campaign to other states as well.

The second TV ad, “Better Prepared,” gives a glowing feel to expectations that Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden would provide leadership America could trust.

Additionally, Priorities is releasing two digital ads that will begin running on Tuesday across a variety of online platforms like Facebook and streaming TV.

These ads — “Map” and “Steady Leadership” — feature similar themes as their longer TV counterparts, contending that Trump refused to adequately prepare the country for the coming crisis, and that Biden would provide a significant departure from the chaos.

Since last week, Priorities has also been promoting news content to voters in critical battleground states painting Trump’s coronavirus efforts as a failure to respond effectively to the mounting crisis.

“From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Donald Trump has repeatedly misled the American people and exposed us to unnecessary danger. His failure to lead continues to have real life and death consequences as hospitals, local and state governments, small businesses, and millions of Americans are left without the tools and information they need,” Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil wrote in a news release. “Tens of thousands of people are sick, hundreds have already died, and millions are losing their jobs. We simply cannot allow Donald Trump to continue to lie and spread misinformation unchecked. The American people deserve the truth about their president.”

Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

