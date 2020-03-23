Out of work? Here’s how to get help with meals during the coronavirus crisis

Several locations throughout the Tampa Bay region are open this week through the Summer Breakspot meal program for kids and teens 18 and under to receive free to-go meals.

Several other programs are also available to help families in need ensure they have access to nutritious meals. With so many people out of work due to coronavirus-related closures and cutbacks, resources are tight, but available to help those in need.

Seven locations are open in Hillsborough County at various times to reach as many families in need as possible. The locations will provide a lunch for the day and a pre-packaged breakfast for the following day.

Those sites include.

— Town N’ Country Boys & Girls Club | 10-11am

6039 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634

— Dover Boys & Girls Club | 10-11am

2820 Gallagher Rd, Dover, FL 33527

— Feeding Tampa Bay | 11am-12pm

4702 Transport Drive bldg 6 Tampa FL 33605

— Carey Family of Brandon Boys & Girls Club | 12-1pm

510 E Sadie St, Brandon, FL 33510

— Vinik Boys & Girls Club | 2-3pm

7605 Destin Dr, Tampa, FL 33619

— Trinity Cafe, Busch Blvd | 4-5pm

2202 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612

— Trinity Cafe, Nebraska Ave | 4-5pm

2801 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, FL 33602

Six locations are open in Pinellas County including:

— Clearwater YMCA | 10-11am

1005 S Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

— Pinellas Pal | 12-1pm

3755 46th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

— Largo Medical Center | 12-1pm

1551 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33770

— Oldsmar State Street Center | 12-1pm

127 State Street West Oldsmar, FL 34677

— Healthy St. Pete | 12-1:30pm

2333 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

— Ridgecrest YMCA | 2-3pm

1801 119th St N, Largo, FL 33778

In Pasco County, kids can receive meals at the Lacoochee Boys and Girls Club from 10-11 a.m. located at 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd, Lacoochee, FL 33537.

Two locations are open in Sumter County including:

— Wildwood UMC | 12-1pm

300 Mason St, Wildwood, FL 34785

— First Baptist of Bushnell | 2-3pm

125 W Anderson Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513

The two Trinity Cafe locations in Tampa, which usually serve hot meals in a restaurant-like atmosphere, are closed to dine-in, but will serve hot to-go meals daily.

Feeding Tampa Bay also is operating its mobile pantry program providing pre-packaged boxes of fresh produce, meat, bread and shelf-stable items directly to neighborhoods.

That service does not have any scheduled stops Monday, but will be available, supply permitting, at the Dover Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, United Food Bank of Plant City on Wednesday, Lowes Zephyrhills on Thursday and The Way at Inwood, and First Baptist Church on Saturday.

Supplies are in higher demand than usual so location drops are subject to change on short notice. Individuals should check the Feeding Tampa Bay schedule here the day of to ensure the drops are still a-go.

Individuals can also make an appointment to receive a food package from the Feeding Tampa Bay on-site food pantry, a mini-market type store sponsored by Publix, located at 4702 Transport Drive, Building 6 in Tampa. Appointments can be made by calling 813-254-1190.

The market is usually open similarly to a grocery store, but because of social distancing requirements is closed. Those with appointments will instead be able to pick up pre-packaged boxes with a variety of food supplies including produce, meat, bread and shelf-stable items.

Feeding Tampa Bay’s assistance meetings for the Supplementation Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are canceled at this time, as have the group’s mobile market routes.