Donald Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues aid

A week ago, the White House came out with a “15 Days to Stop the Spread” plan that encouraged Americans to work from home and avoid bars, restaurants and discretionary travel, as well as groups of more than 10 people. It also told older Americans and those with serious underlying health conditions that they should stay home and away from other people.

Since then, states that have become hot spots for the virus have implemented even more radical measures, which the White House has applauded.

Yet on Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said the country should expect new federal guidance “which will make it possible for people that have been exposed to return to work more quickly with — by wearing a mask for a certain period of time.”

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was back on Capitol Hill after officials worked through the night on the massive economic rescue plan.

“It’s going well,” Mnuchin told reporters as he shuttled through the halls. Tempers flared and emotions were raw after days of wrangling over critical aid, but the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, said: “We’re very close to reaching a deal.”

At the Capitol, the virus has struck close. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said he tested positive for coronavirus, and is now among five senators now under self-quarantine. Several other lawmakers have cycled in and out of isolation. And the husband of Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in a hospital with pneumonia after testing positive, she said Monday.

Democrats had derailed the aid plan Sunday night, arguing it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers. Schumer said earlier the bill would “affect this country and the lives of Americans, not just for the next few days, but in the next few months and years — so we have to make sure it is good.”

As talks progressed, Pelosi said she would roll out a bill later Monday to push ahead on Democratic priorities.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell angrily warned Democrats and Pelosi in particular to quit stalling on “political games” and strike a deal.

“It’s time to get with the program, time to pass historic relief,” McConnell said as he opened the chamber. “The eyes of the nation are on the Senate.”

Trump has also balked at using his authority under the recently invoked Defense Protection Act to compel the private sector to manufacture needed medical supplies like masks and ventilators, even as he encourages them to spur production. “We are a country not based on nationalizing our business,” said Trump, who has repeatedly railed against socialism overseas and among Democrats.

On Monday, Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden criticized Trump for stopping short of using the full force of emergency federal authority .

“Trump keeps saying he’s a wartime president,” Biden said in an online address from his Delaware home. “Well, start acting like one.”

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve announced Monday it will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond-buying programs as part of a series of sweeping steps to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.