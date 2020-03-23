Ron DeSantis to require isolation post-plane travel from New York, New Jersey

Gov. Ron DeSantis will issue an executive order for travelers flying in from New York and New Jersey Monday to stop the spread of the virus from one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots.

Anyone traveling from the two states will have to do a mandatory self-isolation, the Governor said in a televised press conference. Violating the order would constitute a criminal offense.

The move will be the Governor’s latest step to combat the COVID-19 disease as the outbreak grows.

DeSantis compared the shelter-in-place order issued in New York to squeezing a water balloon. People fled the state on planes, carrying the virus on flights to Florida.