Florida students can begin taking online lessons, exams to complete AP courses

High school students will have free access starting Wednesday to live Advanced Placement review lessons delivered by AP teachers from across the country. The Department of Education says these optional, mobile-friendly classes are designed to be used alongside work that may be given by schools.

A lot of K-12 and higher education learning is going online because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19. Florida currently has more than 1,400 positive cases and 18 people have died, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

For the 2019-2020 school year only, the College Board is developing secure 45-minute AP online exams for each course. These streamlined digital exams will not require any test booklet shipments, external proctors or any additional workload for schools.

“I applaud the College Board for finding innovative ways for students to complete their Advanced Placement Courses,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said. “It is vitally important that students continue learning while their school campus is closed.”

The exam content will focus on what schools were able to complete by early March. Students can take the exam on any device they have access to – computer, tablet or smartphone. DOE says other options may be available by contacting the College Board.

The College Board has canceled the May 2nd SAT test day because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It had already called off the March 14th date and the makeup exams scheduled for March 28th are also canceled.

The national ACT test date on April 4th has been rescheduled to June 13th.

Testing required to apply for schools offering post graduate degrees is also being scrapped or postponed.

The state announced it was jettisoning standardized testing for students in its preschool programs and K-12 schools on March 18th because of the increased anxiety over the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Education recently gave all states permission to cancel standardized testing for this school year.