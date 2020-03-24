Pembroke Pines Mayor endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis says he’s endorsing Rep. Shevrin Jones as Jones seeks a Senate seat in 2020.

Jones is one of six candidates seeking to replace term-limited Sen. Oscar Braynon II in Senate District 35. Jones currently represents House District 101, which spans Pembroke Pines, West Park and Hallandale Beach.

“We face challenging times as a county, state, and country, and it’s clear now more than ever that we need experienced, proven leadership fighting on our behalf in Tallahassee,” Ortis said in a Tuesday statement.

“Shevrin has been a fierce advocate for our community on the issues important to Pembroke Pines — from economic opportunity and public safety, to smart investments in infrastructure and local schools. He understands the bigger picture and leads with courage, empathy, and determination. That’s why I’m proud to support my friend Shevrin Jones in his campaign for State Senate.”

Ortis became Mayor of Pembroke Pines after winning his 2004 race. He has been reelected four additional times, including earlier this month.

Jones added a statement of his own thanking Ortis for the endorsement.

“Mayor Frank Ortis is a true public servant and has always fought for his community, and I am humbled to receive his support in this race,” Jones said.

“Pembroke Pines is a vibrant, diverse city due in no small part to Mayor Ortis’s many years of leadership. I look forward to continuing our work as a partner in the State Senate, focusing on the recovery of South Florida and to better the lives of all who call our state home.”

Jones is competing for the Democratic nomination in SD 35 against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Council member Erhabor Ighodaro and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford.

Braynon has endorsed Jones as his preferred successor.

Serial candidate Josue Larose is also filed as a Republican, but he does not appear to be doing any fundraising.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.