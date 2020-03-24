Ron DeSantis: Travelers from New York in last 3 weeks must self-isolate, detail contacts

Gov. Ron DeSantis will sign an additional executive order Tuesday cracking down on people fleeing New York’s shelter-in-place order for Florida.

Anyone who has traveled from the New York City area in the past three weeks will need to self-isolate. Additionally, they must notify officials of people they’ve had contact with since arriving and alert those people as well.

DeSantis noted the virus could have been circulating in the nation’s biggest city for the past three or four weeks and infecting unwitting individuals.

“That obviously is a big problem because that’s the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the entire world right now,” he said during a televised press conference from the Governor’s Mansion.

With extensive travel between the nation’s biggest city and particularly Florida during this time of year, the Governor feared

“Those are the folks who should be staying in home and sheltering in place,” he said. “Instead, they’re seeding in different communities throughout the United States, including here in Florida.”

Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach in particular have a close relationship with New York City, earning South Florida the nickname “The Sixth Borough” to complement Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. Many residents are transplants from that area — New York Yankee baseball games are even broadcast on local radio.

Tuesday’s order is an extension of a decision Monday to isolate anyone who arrives in Florida on planes from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Violating the orders would constitute a criminal offense.

“That’s the only way we can be sure that that virus is not going to be reintroduced in the state of Florida and then spread,” DeSantis said during a televised press conference Tuesday.

The National Guard has been stationed at major airports to help airport personnel facilitate screenings and take temperatures of travelers flying in from restricted regions. Travelers must also report the residence they will be self isolating — and it cannot be with family.

That information will be shared with local communities to keep an eye on those who have been isolated.

DeSantis expects to expand that guardsmen’s aid to smaller airports in the coming days.

Asked about Monday’s order at a news conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “I understand it. We are the epicenter.” But he said he has mixed feelings about travel restrictions in general. “I’m not sure it’s the most enlightened approach.”