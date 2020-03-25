Joe Biden slams Ron DeSantis’ response to coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized by Democrats around the state in recent days for his cautious response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, they’ve blasted his decision to not issue a stay-at-home order.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading to become the Democratic presidential nominee, is now also weighing in, saying Floridians deserve “science-based action” from their Governor.
The latest update from the Department of Health shows Florida has 1,467 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. So far, 20 people have died.
Biden blasted President Donald Trump and his administration and DeSantis in a statement Wednesday citing a lack of leadership and then praised Governors like Andrew Cuomo of New York and Mike DeWine of Ohio for “stepping up during this time of crisis to fill the void and protect our most vulnerable.” Cuomo and DeWine, who is a Republican, have both issued stay-at-home orders, in contrast to DeSantis who has declined to do so.
California, West Virginia, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Illinois are some of the states that have taken similar steps.
DeSantis has said there’s always going to be people who won’t comply. And he says he is working with communities across Florida to impose their own restrictions. Several localities around the state are imposing stay-home orders and curfews. He has mandated the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and prohibited large gatherings. He’s also ordered travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to get screened when arriving in Florida and self-isolate for 14 days.
“You simply cannot lock down our society with no end in sight,’’ he said.
But Biden points out the Governor’s position is contrary to advice from a number of public health experts who say a temporary, short-term, stay-home order could prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus before the number of seriously ill Floridians overwhelms the healthcare system.
Biden says in a statement that the stakes are too high to wait any longer. Biden demanded that DeSantis “let the experts speak to the public and explain why” the state isn’t taking the same actions as other states.
“In this moment of growing uncertainty and anxiety, Floridians want — and deserve — to hear from the public health officials leading the charge,” he said. “ To get through this, we need our leaders to listen to the public health experts and their guidance.”
Biden has released a plan to combat the pandemic. Some aspects include free testing, eliminating cost barriers to preventative care and treatment, emergency paid leave, and help for small businesses.
Ray Blacklidge
March 25, 2020 at 10:52 am
Biden is just trying to use a crisis to rally his party. Florida, yes we are handling the pandemic better than our brethren in New York.
Florida added 240 new cases (now 1,467,) no new counties reported positive cases (still at 46,) and two deaths (now at 20). An additional 1,081 tests were administered yesterday as well. Our research team did some quick comparisons, and New York City has an approximate positive coronavirus rate of one in every 539 residents, while Miami-Dade County has a positive rate of one in 7,500 residents, the state of Florida has a positive rate of one in 14,500, and Leon County (Tallahassee area) has a positive rate of one in every 36,500 residents.
Florida Man
March 25, 2020 at 10:55 am
21 counties have no cases. Why should they have their economies destroyed right now? Really disappointed in Biden for doing this, he seemed like the sanest of the candidates (and certainly compared to Trump). He needs to focus on national issues.
Michael O'Rourke
March 25, 2020 at 11:19 am
It is so easy for someone who is not in office to criticize one who is. Joe Biden is part of the club that will bad mouth ANYTHING that the opposing party does. When that is the process are we getting valuable information or just political posturing? It seems to me that the national Democrats are more interested in getting into office than creating a sound plan to keep Americans safe and keep our economy going. Everything the Democrats suggest leads to the economic collapse of our nation.
It is clear that Joe Biden is one of the highly vulnerable citizens that should be concerned with the virus. Unfortunately, citizens who are not so fortunate as him are in lock down living. Those citizens of Florida’s elderly community living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities are already in lock down. They are not allowed to have visitors and are stuck inside with no outside access.
The economic impact on the state of Florida has been devastating, yet the Democrats’ answer is to fill an emergency economic relief bill with funding pet for environmental project and punitive corporate obstacles. The Republicans have already restricted the use of corporate funds to companies that are experiencing mass layoffs. The emergency bill should not include abortion funding, green new deal priorities or or caps on corporate salaries, all items that the Democrats tried to stuff into the emergency relief bill.
So, when Joe Biden speaks on a the topic of Covid 19, maybe he should ask Governor Cuomo why he’s letting New Yorker’s in the epicenter of new US infections to travel to Florida? Oh! I see. That’s how Democrats interpret stay-at-home. Politics over safety that’s the Democrat way. It’s disgraceful.
And by the way Joe, the Florida county with the most confirmed infections has already issued a stay-at-home order. Other counties are ready to follow if needed.
Paula
March 25, 2020 at 11:21 am
Need to shut down short-term rentals until this crisis passes. Many other places have done so. Prudent step to take.