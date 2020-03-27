Hillsborough to receive 1,000 additional tests, will re-open Raymond James testing site

Hillsborough County is expecting enough supplies to conduct another 1,000 COVID-19 tests. In a Friday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was sending shipments of testing supplies to the hardest hit areas so far — South Florida and Hillsborough County.

The county now expects to re-open the Raymond James Stadium testing site when those supplies are received.

The site was open this week to test individuals who received appointments. The county had 900 tests to conduct at the site this week. Appointments filled up by Thursday and the county stopped accepting new appointments. All of those tests have been administered, the county announced Friday.

Only those showing symptoms can receive a test.

The county still has a shortage of personal protective equipment required for medical teams at testing sites.

Because of uncertainty surrounding when the tests or PPEs will be received, the county has not yet announced an official launch date.

Once the tests arrive and the county is able to receive other necessary equipment, they must also re-mobilize call center representatives who handle making appointments.

The Raymond James Stadium testing site is a collaboration between the county, city of Tampa, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County as well as BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth and HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.

Testing shortages have limited data statewide. DeSantis said he’s sending supplies to area where data shows the highest concentrations of the virus, however with limited testing availability, the data might not paint an accurate picture of where outbreaks are occurring.

Pinellas County, for example, has only tested about half the number of individuals as Hillsborough and has about half the reported cases. Hillsborough has reported 167 cases while Pinellas has reported 77.

But Hillsborough has tested more than 2,700 people while Pinellas has tested 1,335. The numbers suggest Pinellas could have a similar concentration of affected individuals, but aren’t able to obtain testing to confirm symptoms.

Pinellas is not among counties receiving additional testing supplies.