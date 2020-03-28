Number of Duval coronavirus cases approaches triple digits

Jacksonville’s count of coronavirus cases ended with more than double the number the city started with on Monday.

The Florida Department Health issued the latest data on COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Friday and Duval County posted 93 total cases. That’s up from Thursday’s count of 80 and more than double from Monday when Jacksonville had 37 cases.

On another note, Jacksonville’s number of deaths from the virus remained relatively stable through the week. The city began the week with 2 coronavirus-related deaths and finished the week with three. The additional death came on Tuesday. There have been 20 people who’ve been hospitalized because of the affliction in Duval County, the DOH online “dashboard” said in its update.

There have been 41 men and 43 women who’ve contracted COVID-19 in Duval County. The youngest Jacksonville victim is 13 and the oldest is 91. The average age is 54. Residents of Jacksonville account for 85 of the cases while five are non-residents. All live in Florida.

Duval County has had 1,155 tests that came back negative. A total of 589 men have been tested in Jacksonville and 892 women have undergone the test. The oldest person to take the test is 104 years old. The youngest is an infant.

The numbers kept going up in Jacksonville as increased free testing was offered at a parking lot at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry this week signed an executive order asking businesses in the city to allow employees to work at home in an effort to stem the spread of the affliction. After numerous complaints flooded City Hall from area workers who claimed their bosses were refusing to let them work out of their residences, Curry called on employers and employees to be “reasonable” and work out agreements.

There are now 2,900 total cases of coronavirus in Florida with 456 people hospitalized along with 34 deaths across the state.

Across the country, there were a total of 101,717 coronavirus cases in the United States on Friday. Out of those victims, 1,475 people have died because of COVID-19.

The virus has accounted for 26,865 deaths around the world with 590,594 people infected with the coronavirus as of Friday.