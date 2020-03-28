fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Number of Duval coronavirus cases approaches triple digits

Coronavirus Headlines

Virus coordinator Deborah Birx is Donald Trump’s data-whisperer

Federal Headlines

Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be ‘appreciative’

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Friday the deadliest day so far in Florida's fight against coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis suspends new vacation rentals amid coronavirus concerns

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott renews call for moratorium on rent, mortgage, credit card, utility payments

Headlines

Number of Duval coronavirus cases approaches triple digits

The youngest Jacksonville victim is 13 and the oldest is 91.

on

Jacksonville’s count of coronavirus cases ended with more than double the number the city started with on Monday.

The Florida Department Health issued the latest data on COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Friday and Duval County posted 93 total cases. That’s up from Thursday’s count of 80 and more than double from Monday when Jacksonville had 37 cases. 

On another note, Jacksonville’s number of deaths from the virus remained relatively stable through the week. The city began the week with 2 coronavirus-related deaths and finished the week with three. The additional death came on Tuesday. There have been 20 people who’ve been hospitalized because of the affliction in Duval County, the DOH online “dashboard” said in its update.

There have been 41 men and 43 women who’ve contracted COVID-19 in Duval County. The youngest Jacksonville victim is 13 and the oldest is 91. The average age is 54. Residents of Jacksonville account for 85 of the cases while five are non-residents. All live in Florida.

Duval County has had 1,155 tests that came back negative. A total of 589 men have been tested in Jacksonville and 892 women have undergone the test. The oldest person to take the test is 104 years old. The youngest is an infant. 

The numbers kept going up in Jacksonville as increased free testing was offered at a parking lot at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry this week signed an executive order asking businesses in the city to allow employees to work at home in an effort to stem the spread of the affliction. After numerous complaints flooded City Hall from area workers who claimed their bosses were refusing to let them work out of their residences, Curry called on employers and employees to be “reasonable” and work out agreements.

There are now 2,900 total cases of coronavirus in Florida with 456 people hospitalized along with 34 deaths across the state.

Across the country, there were a total of 101,717 coronavirus cases in the United States on Friday. Out of those victims, 1,475 people have died because of COVID-19.

The virus has accounted for 26,865 deaths around the world with 590,594 people infected with the coronavirus as of Friday. 

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sorry, Floridians: State rules no cocktails to-go.