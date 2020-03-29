Chelle DiAngelus: Practicing ‘social distancing’ and ‘social responsibility’

John F. Kennedy once shared: “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis.’ One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, beware of the danger — but recognize the opportunity.”

As a 25-year health care executive reflecting on my own industry in this time of crisis, I see the best of physicians and clinicians shining through as they forsake danger to be at the bedside of those needing care during these trying times. I see people who work in critical areas like grocery stores, recognizing the opportunity to offer words of encouragement to others, while working long hours to support those of us ordered to shelter in place.

Then I look to Congress, and I see something entirely different: I see opportunistic behavior.

Rahm Emanuel’s famous “never let a crisis go to waste” is a perfect descriptor for liberals like Nancy Pelosi and Stephanie Murphy, co-chair of the Blue Dog Caucus, who pushed for a grab bag of self-serving policies in the COVID-19 relief bill. Things like a mandated $15 minimum wage, Green New Deal restrictions, and corporate reporting mandates such as an employee’s gender, race and ethnic identity.

And in an all-out pure political play, Pelosi wanted requirements that beginning this November, any state accepting COVID-19 relief must put a ban on voter ID cards, prohibit notarization or witness signatures to authenticate absentee ballots and wanted ballots mailed to all registered voters whether requested or not.

For her part, Murphy insisted the COVID-19 bill include $300B in student debt forgiveness where a one-time payment would be made to the owners of for-profit universities (not to students), such as Full Sail University, a trade school owned by Murphy’s family which holds nearly $1B in outstanding student loans.

She embodies yet another example of the Democrats’ shameful and immoral attempts to profit from this national crisis.

This is a time of national sacrifice.

Many people with family members in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and the like have been unable to be physically present with their family members because of the risk involved.

Imagine the guilt and pain of not being able to be with your loved ones during what may be their final hours. I have friends who have been unable to accompany family members during their chemotherapy treatments.

A friend who was newly diagnosed with cancer went to have the tumor removed last week and was told she was lucky because it was the last day the hospital was doing elective procedures, and despite the fact that her tumor is cancerous, it would fall into the elective list during this crisis.

Yet Democrats are calling abortion a medically necessary procedure and labeling abortion clinics as critical businesses that should stay open.

Even for them, it is a shocking low that they would prioritize taking a life over saving a life.

The disgusting thing about all of this self-serving posturing by liberal Democrats in the House is not just the finger pointing at the Senate, whom they accuse of not taking action quickly enough, it is the fact that they are doing this while Americans continue to sacrifice liberties and in some cases lose their very lives, that makes it so vile.

Their greed knows no bounds. Pelosi has already gone on record stating that the Democrats will take leadership in developing the next bill and fight for the inclusion of more of her parties’ priorities.

If current behavior is indicative of future behavior, God help us.

Frankly, this type of callous disregard for the American people is an example of what caused me to decide to run for Congress in the first place.

As I look around, it is obvious we are facing a new era in America post COVID-19. We must rebuild our economy, shore up our response to future pandemics, reinvest in health care in a meaningful and strategic way, rebuild our factories, and support American companies small and large, who through no fault of their own are struggling to navigate these turbulent waters.

Americans are resilient, forgiving and optimistic. But there are tremendous consequences to current and future generations for the decisions we make today, and we must be careful of the precedence we set.

We have been in a state of “social distancing.” But that does not mean we should distance ourselves from understanding what is happening politically nor from making our voices heard during a time in which advantage is being taken of us.

In this regard, we must practice “social responsibility;” something apparently that the Democrats have yet to learn.

___

Chelle DiAngelus is a Republican candidate for Florida’s 7th Congressional District.