Instacart workers announce plans for nationwide strike over coronavirus working conditions

In the era of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, more people are relying on delivery drivers to snag supplies from the grocery store.

But employees for one of the biggest delivery apps, Instacart, say they aren’t being paid enough for a job that puts them at high risk to contract the new coronavirus.

The workers, known as “shoppers,” plan to hold a nationwide strike on Monday to demand the company provide them with leave time and preventative supplies such as hand sanitizer. The workers are also demanding hazard pay — an extra $5 per delivery.

An editorial authored by the “Gig Workers Collective” outlines the demands.

“For the past several weeks, Instacart Shoppers and Gig Workers Collective have been urging Instacart to take proper safety precautions. We have been ignored,” the piece says. “Instead, Instacart has turned this pandemic into a PR campaign, portraying itself the hero of families that are sheltered-in-place, isolated, or quarantined. Instacart has still not provided essential protections to Shoppers on the front lines that could prevent them from becoming carriers, falling ill themselves, or worse.”

It continues: “Instacart has a well established history of exploiting its Shoppers, one that extends years back before our current crisis. Now, its mistreatment of Shoppers has stooped to an all-time low. They are profiting astronomically off of us literally risking our lives, all while refusing to provide us with effective protection, meaningful pay, and meaningful benefits.”

Instacart users have the option to tip shoppers, though a past controversy saw workers not receive the full tips they earned from customers — Instacart instead used customer tips to offset the base fee the company paid to shoppers, essentially negating tips unless they went above the drop fee it pays out to shoppers.

Instacart has approximately 175,000 shoppers, which are employed as independent contractors. Contractors are generally not afforded benefits such as health insurance or paid leave. Contract workers, also known as gig workers, are generally less expensive for companies to employ and have fewer protections than employees.

The delivery industry has been one of the few to see explosive growth during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down bars, restaurant dining rooms and many stores in the already struggling retail sector.

The strike comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues growing unabated. As of Sunday evening, there were more than 137,000 cases and 2,414 deaths nationwide.

According to Florida Department of Health data, there were 4,950 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Sunday —an increase of nearly 25% over 24 hours. DOH also reports the pandemic has killed 59 Floridians.