Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Florida sheriff: Man coughs on deputy, says he has virus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Daniel Uhlfelder expands beach closure lawsuit into call for safer-at-home order

Coronavirus Federal Headlines

Donald Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville to set limits on free coronavirus testing

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida coronavirus cases increase by 900+ in 24 hours

Corona Economics Headlines

Instacart workers announce plans for nationwide strike over coronavirus working conditions

Headlines

Florida sheriff: Man coughs on deputy, says he has virus

The man removed his mask and began intentionally coughing toward the officer.

on

A Florida man is facing charges that he threatened and assaulted an officer after he coughed on a deputy and said he had the coronavirus, according to authorities.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Perez, 23, was initially stopped for reckless driving when he claimed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Sheriff William Snyder said such behavior would not be tolerated.

“We have zero tolerance for this despicable behavior, and anyone who threatens the health and lives of my deputies will face the maximum charges,” Snyder said.

An increasing number of law enforcement agencies around the country are watching their ranks get sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S.

The sheriff’s statement said a deputy gave the man a protective mask to cover his mouth. The man at one point removed the mask, and began intentionally coughing toward the officer, who put the mask back on Perez’s mouth to reduce the risk of infection, according to the statement.

Authorities said Perez was arrested and is also facing charges of driving under the influence and without a license. The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether the man in fact was infected with the virus.

It wasn’t immediately known if Perez had an attorney who could comment for him.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Across the state, the number of coronavirus cases had hit 4,950 as of Sunday evening. The number of fatalities attributed to the affliction also increased from 56 to 60 by late Sunday afternoon. Some 633 people have been hospitalized across Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers.