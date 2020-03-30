Connect with us

Ron, Casey DeSantis announce birth of third child

Tiger King hype prompts Hillsborough Sheriff to re-up Don Lewis disappearance investigation

Florida gas prices in freefall as coronavirus clears roads

John Prine in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms

IndyCar goes iRacing as latest series to offer fans content

Fear behind bars as the coronavirus spreads

Ron, Casey DeSantis announce birth of third child

Mamie is taking charge already, mom says.

on

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the birth of her and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ third child.

On Twitter, she shared a picture of Mamie DeSantis, along with a picture of the entire family of five.

“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world,” Casey DeSantis tweeted.

“At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”

Shortly after Casey DeSantis’ announcement, Ron DeSantis followed up with his own tweet.

“Counting our blessings,” he posted. “Casey and the kids are doing great.”

The DeSantises in September announced the First Lady was pregnant.

Fortunately, Mamie will go home to an already baby-proofed Governor’s Mansion. That’s because following Ron DeSantis’ election in 2018, the First Family became the first since the 1970s to have young children when they moved into the mansion.

The couple moved in with two children under the age of two, following Mason’s birth while his father was campaigning for the Republican nomination for Governor.

Now the couple has three children under the age of four and historians have all the more reason to stay on guard with artifacts.

Mamie also was born in the midst of a global pandemic, with her father frequently holding twice-a-day news conferences on the public health crisis. The Governor conspicuously did not hold a press conference on Thursday evening, and the Miami Herald said their sources point to that at the likely date of Mamie’s birth.

DeSantis last week noted his expectant wife was staying safe and isolated from health risks; the First Lady has been made numerous appearances in the past two years related to policy priorities. Her last public appearance was on March 5, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Ron DeSantis is the first Florida Governor to have a child while serving in office since Gov. Claude Kirk, whose daughter Claudia was born in 1968. Kirk had another child, son Erik, before leaving office in 1971.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. John Kociuba

    March 30, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Welcome to Florida Mamie!

    Congratulations to our Hon. Governor and Hon. Casey Desantis. What a beautiful family. Love, happiness, health & prosperity under the protection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

    When’s the baptism?

    Reply

