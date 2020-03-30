Tampa Museum of Art will remain closed indefinitely, plans to create digital exhibits

The Tampa Museum of Art is extending its closure indefinitely, the museum announced Monday. The museum had been scheduled to reopen this week, but will remain closed amid continued social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decision to remain closed was voluntary.

Even if the museum were to reopen, it would have to follow social distancing guidelines including maintaining a six-foot distance between both patrons and employees per Hillsborough County’s safer at home order that went into effect Friday.

“Because the safety and well-being of guests, volunteers, staff, and the Tampa Bay community remain the Museum’s top priority, TMA doesn’t have a reopen date to announce at this time. The Museum will continue reevaluating a tentative reopening date every two weeks following guidance from local, state, and federal authorities regarding measures that best promote public health,” museum officials wrote in an email.

“The temporary closure to the public includes the Museum, Museum Store, and the Riverwalk Cafe. Also, all classes and public events during the month of April will be canceled or postponed.”

The museum is working over the coming weeks on developing online content for members and the public including virtual tours, follow-along art activities and live streamed events.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding, and support during this unprecedented time. We look forward to reopening our doors again soon and returning to our regular exhibition and art education schedule as quickly as possible” said Michael Tomor, the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art.

The museum will be posting interactive content on its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts as content becomes available. The museum is urging people to join a nationwide movement bringing museum content into people’s homes using the hashtag #MuseumFromHome.

The museum is also calling on members of the public to continue its support through financial and other giving opportunities to help get through this difficult time.

“Museums are community anchors that provide art education for people of all ages, attract tourism to the community, and serve groups with special needs through art therapy programs. Your support now will help the Tampa Museum of Art weather this storm and continue to provide and underwrite many vital programs to the citizens of Tampa Bay,” the group wrote.