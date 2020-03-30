Connect with us

Sheldon Adelson donates 2 million protective masks

Institute forecast: Florida's coronavirus outbreak to be worst around May 3

Grandma is gone: Coronavirus keeps kids from older family

Boris Johnson’s adviser shows COVID-19 symptoms

Donald Trump extends US virus restrictions; Moscow goes on lockdown

Donald Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
Masks are headed to New York, Nevada

One of the most prominent political donors in the state and country is making a difference in the war against coronavirus.

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, reports the Jewish Insider website, donated 2 million protective masks to help those on the front lines.

The information came from a “source close to the billionaire.”

These masks are being made in China and sent to hospitals and first responders in New York and Nevada.

New York has been one of the epicenters of the virus, with nearly 60,000 cases and makeshift field hospitals being erected in Central Park, as the city and metropolitan area struggle with a health care system collapsing under the weight of COVID-19 admissions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week ordered travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Florida. The Governor, a strong political ally of Mr. Adelson, sees the New York City as the epicenter of the crisis.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that COVID-19 has taken 250 lives in the last 24 hours in New York state.

Adelson has myriad business interests in Nevada, meanwhile, including ownership of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Though Adelson doesn’t own a Florida newspaper he has driven the narrative in the state.

Back in 2017, Adelson was part of the initial campaign finance team for DeSantis, who as he entered the race for Governor was discounted by many who thought Adam Putnam was the favorite.

After DeSantis’ election, Adelson featured differently.

On a 2019 trade mission to Israel, the itinerary included a trip to Ariel University, where DeSantis and Adelson were the honored guests at a luncheon.

The Governor and one of his chief benefactors had a relaxed conversation for some minutes ahead of the event, with DeSantis beaming as he talked to an infirm-but-still-present Adelson, who even in his twilight continues to be a factor.

Adelson was also a member of President Donald Trump‘s inaugural committee.

