Rick Kriseman warns of fines, additional closures if St. Pete residents don’t adhere to ‘safer at home’ order

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is warning residents that if they aren’t following social distancing guidelines mandated in Pinellas County’s safer at home ordinance, law enforcement officers will ticket them.

During a Monday afternoon digital briefing, Kriseman lamented several violations his staff has spotted in recent days. That includes people congregating in public parks, individuals climbing fences to utilize shuttered playgrounds and exercise equipment, individuals participating in pick-up sports games and putting nets on closed volleyball courts.

“Parks are open, but not for group gatherings,” Kriseman said.

“If 10 or more of you are together you will receive a [county] ordinance violation.”

The penalty can be up to $500 and 60-days in jail, though a judge would impost the actual penalty.

Kriseman also warned that if people continue to bend the rules, he will have no choice but to close public city parks.

Kriseman also announced that person-to-person city services will no longer be available in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those services including things like code enforcement, permitting and billing services. Online and telephone services will still be available.

He also reiterated his support for a statewide safer at home order. Earlier Monday Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order for four South Florida counties that are among the hardest hit in the state, but he continues to reject the idea of implementing a statewide order.

“We need 67 counties working off the same sheet of music,” Kriseman noted.

He said the Governor has not reached out to him about efforts to combat COVID-19. Former Gov. Rick Scott, Kriseman said, was always in contact with his office during states of emergency.

“To date Gov. DeSantis has not done that,” Kriseman said, calling the lack of communication “disappointing.”

As of Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 126 cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County with at least 24 of those reported in St. Pete. The tally on St. Pete-specific cases is a day old, so that number may have increased.

Statewide, 5,276 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.