Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman warns of fines, additional closures if St. Pete residents don't adhere to 'safer at home' order

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tiger King hype prompts Hillsborough Sheriff to re-up Don Lewis disappearance investigation

Headlines South Florida

Daniella Levine Cava calls for increased testing as Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As coronavirus seeps into prisons, reformers want inmates released

Corona Economics Headlines

Urgent question from small businesses: When will aid arrive?

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade pauses construction inspections after permitting staff contracts COVID-19 virus

Headlines

Rick Kriseman warns of fines, additional closures if St. Pete residents don’t adhere to ‘safer at home’ order

Kriseman reports finding all sorts of creative rule-breaking.

on

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is warning residents that if they aren’t following social distancing guidelines mandated in Pinellas County’s safer at home ordinance, law enforcement officers will ticket them.

During a Monday afternoon digital briefing, Kriseman lamented several violations his staff has spotted in recent days. That includes people congregating in public parks, individuals climbing fences to utilize shuttered playgrounds and exercise equipment, individuals participating in pick-up sports games and putting nets on closed volleyball courts.

“Parks are open, but not for group gatherings,” Kriseman said.

“If 10 or more of you are together you will receive a [county] ordinance violation.”

The penalty can be up to $500 and 60-days in jail, though a judge would impost the actual penalty.

Kriseman also warned that if people continue to bend the rules, he will have no choice but to close public city parks.

Kriseman also announced that person-to-person city services will no longer be available in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those services including things like code enforcement, permitting and billing services. Online and telephone services will still be available.

He also reiterated his support for a statewide safer at home order. Earlier Monday Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order for four South Florida counties that are among the hardest hit in the state, but he continues to reject the idea of implementing a statewide order.

“We need 67 counties working off the same sheet of music,” Kriseman noted.

He said the Governor has not reached out to him about efforts to combat COVID-19. Former Gov. Rick Scott, Kriseman said, was always in contact with his office during states of emergency.

“To date Gov. DeSantis has not done that,” Kriseman said, calling the lack of communication “disappointing.”

As of Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 126 cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County with at least 24 of those reported in St. Pete. The tally on St. Pete-specific cases is a day old, so that number may have increased.

Statewide, 5,276 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida lawmaker calls for moratorium on negative credit reporting.