Norwegian Cruise Line to drop anchor an extra month

The next Norwegian Cruise Line voyage won’t be until May 11, at the earliest.

The cruise company announced Monday that it was extending its sailing suspension for an extra month after previously announcing it would resume operation no sooner than April 11.

Norwegian is offering a travel credit to customers who were booked for cruises set to leave port before May 11. The credits will be for 125% of the amount they paid for the cancelled trip and can be put toward another cruise sets sail through the end of 2022.

Norwegian announced the decision on Twitter Monday evening, directing customers to a page where they can find more specific information on the rebooking credits.

Your safety is our #1 priority—both on and off our ships. We are extending the suspension of all sailings across our fleet through May 10, 2020.

Earlier this month, major cruise lines agreed to suspend trips originating from U.S. ports for 30 days. The decision came after the State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans not to go on cruises, citing an increased risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

Last week, Attorney General Ashley Moody opened an investigation into Norwegian Cruise Line over allegations is used misleading sales tactics to woo travelers into booking vacations despite the risks.

Allegedly among the sales lines, first reported by the Miami New Times: “The coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.”

Moody has said the company, which is based in Miami, is cooperating with her office’s investigation in the early stages.

The cruise industry has a large footprint in Florida and has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry had lobbied for relief in the $2 trillion package passed by Congress last week, but they didn’t make the cut as most of the major lines are not based in the U.S., a requirement to qualify for the loans included in the package.