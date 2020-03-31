Last Call for 3.31.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Five o’clock traffic is a distant memory for Floridians who’ve spent the last couple weeks cooped up at home.

It’s likely one of the few things they don’t miss about the pre-coronavirus world, especially if their commute crosses over a construction zone.

For them, the roads could look a bit different once the dust has settled and businesses and schools reopen post-coronavirus.

During a Tuesday news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s planning to “accelerate” certain infrastructure projects while the roads are empty. Taking advantage now, the Governor said, would be easier on drivers and workers than shutting down or closing lanes on busy roads post-outbreak.

Still, details on the plan are scant — no whens, wheres or hows were mentioned. DeSantis said those details would be released by his office on Wednesday.

Positive cases:

— 6,490 FL residents (+394 since 11 a.m. Tuesday)

— 251 Non-FL residents (+9 since 11 a.m. Tuesday)

Origin:

— 737 Travel related

— 1,002 Contact with a confirmed case

— 458 Both

— 4,293 Under investigation

Deaths:

— 85 in FL

“You’re damn right. Whatever you do, you’re going to have a class of folks who just do whatever the hell they want to.” — Ron DeSantis, on people still gathering at beaches in South Florida.

