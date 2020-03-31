Woman distressed over coronavirus pandemic fires on St. Pete Police officer

A woman distressed by the COVID-19 pandemic opened fire on a St. Petersburg Police officer Tuesday after officers showed up at her home to check on her.

Family members of 63-year-old Brenda Martin called police at around 4 a.m. to check on the woman who was reportedly experiencing anxiety over the virus and making “concerning statements,” according to the arrest affidavit.

When police knocked on the door of her St. Petersburg home, Martin reportedly pointed a .38 caliber revolver at the officer and fired.

The officer, who was not injured, was able to take cover.

According to the affidavit, officers initially had the situation under control after the shot was fired. Martin ran back into her home and slammed the door behind her before reemerging in the doorway. Officers then ordered her on the floor with her hands behind her back, which she did. However she then began to struggle again and attempted to get up and resisted officers’ arrest and commands.

She was booked into the Pinellas County jail on one charge of felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence.

She’s being held on a $10,000 bond for the felony and $150 bond for the misdemeanor.

Law enforcement officials throughout the state worry these types of events could become more prevalent as individuals face mounting stress due to social distancing guidelines put in place through various stay-at-home restrictions.

Pinellas County implemented a safer at home order last week.

Pinellas County has a dedicated help line for individuals experiencing emotional distress. The hotline, operated by the behavioral health group Directions for living, is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 727-525-4464 ext. 1001.

After hours resources can be found by dialing 2-1-1.

Here is a copy of the police affidavit.

Brenda Martin Aff1_Redacted by Janelle Irwin Taylor on Scribd