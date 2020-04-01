Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Trader Joe's says 'no returns' for customers who hoarded items in coronavirus panic

Corona Economics Headlines

How to prep for and spend your government relief check

Corona Economics Headlines

Lawmakers push Governor to extend pause on evictions beyond April 17

Corona Economics

Nikki Fried asks feds to move quickly on help for farmers

Corona Economics Headlines

Rick Scott looks to cut arts, education spending from relief bill he voted for

Corona Economics Headlines

Fed steps in once again to try to smooth out lending markets
America has plenty of toilet paper. The challenge is getting it to the stores.

Corona Economics

Trader Joe’s says ‘no returns’ for customers who hoarded items in coronavirus panic

The move comes after Costco made a similar call last week.

on

Trader Joe’s has a message for coronavirus hoarders: If you bought a bunch of supplies in bulk, you’re stuck with them.

According to a post from TMZ, at least one location is dropping its otherwise lenient return policy when it comes to those who hoarded supplies amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The outlet spotted a sign at a Southern California location announcing the change. “Due to the current circumstances we are unable to accept returns on overbought products. Thank you,” the sign reads.

Typically, the company is more than willing to refund previously purchased items. A website called “Club Trader Joe’s,” which is made up of longtime Trader Joe’s shoppers, explained the extent of that leniency in a post pointed out by Fox 13 in Tampa Bay.

“If you are unsatisfied with anything you buy there for whatever reason, they will give you a refund at the cash register no question asked. Period,” the Club Trader Joe’s website reads regarding returns.

“If any employee even gives a moment’s pause about returning something, go straight to the manager. You need your product or a receipt to get money or exchange, but even half eaten food will be fully refunded. In all my years shopping there, I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff.”

But that now appears to be a no-go in light of customers who opted to hoard supplies, denying others the ability to stock up. If you bought them, you’re keeping them.

The move comes after Costco made a similar call last week. The company posted a message noting it would reject returns of toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice or Lysol.

Many people flocked to purchase those items in bulk, despite supply chains continuing to function even amid the outbreak of the virus. It appears these companies are not willing to reward customers who exhibited that behavior.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to do to get your government stimulus check.