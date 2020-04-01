Trader Joe’s says ‘no returns’ for customers who hoarded items in coronavirus panic

Trader Joe’s has a message for coronavirus hoarders: If you bought a bunch of supplies in bulk, you’re stuck with them.

According to a post from TMZ, at least one location is dropping its otherwise lenient return policy when it comes to those who hoarded supplies amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The outlet spotted a sign at a Southern California location announcing the change. “Due to the current circumstances we are unable to accept returns on overbought products. Thank you,” the sign reads.

Typically, the company is more than willing to refund previously purchased items. A website called “Club Trader Joe’s,” which is made up of longtime Trader Joe’s shoppers, explained the extent of that leniency in a post pointed out by Fox 13 in Tampa Bay.

“If you are unsatisfied with anything you buy there for whatever reason, they will give you a refund at the cash register no question asked. Period,” the Club Trader Joe’s website reads regarding returns.

“If any employee even gives a moment’s pause about returning something, go straight to the manager. You need your product or a receipt to get money or exchange, but even half eaten food will be fully refunded. In all my years shopping there, I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff.”

But that now appears to be a no-go in light of customers who opted to hoard supplies, denying others the ability to stock up. If you bought them, you’re keeping them.

The move comes after Costco made a similar call last week. The company posted a message noting it would reject returns of toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice or Lysol.

Many people flocked to purchase those items in bulk, despite supply chains continuing to function even amid the outbreak of the virus. It appears these companies are not willing to reward customers who exhibited that behavior.