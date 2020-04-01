Rick Scott to governors: Give citizens ‘relief’ from financial obligations

It’s the first of the month, and Sen. Rick Scott feels the pain of Americans struggling with bills amidst a collapsed economy.

“Today is April 1,” Scott noted Wednesday, and “so many across our nation are struggling to pay their rent, mortgage and other financial obligations.”

“Congress passed a moratorium on evictions, which will provide much-needed relief and peace of mind for many Americans. Today, I’m calling on all governors in the nation to do everything they can to implement moratoriums on financial payments, including rent, mortgages, credit card payments, taxes, and utilities,” Scott said.

“I thank the many governors that have taken action to prevent evictions and foreclosures in their states. But we have to go even further to provide much-needed relief for Americans – and we have to do it today,” Scott added.

In taking this position on evictions and foreclosures, Scott, the former Governor, is tweaking the Republican who replaced him.

Gov. Ron DeSantis thus far has avoided such a moratorium. Democrats have called for a suspension of evictions statewide.

DeSantis also hasn’t taken action to cease payments on rent, credit cards, utilities, and taxes, leaving that up to private companies to figure out.

Nationally, it’s been Democrats, such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, who took the lead and paused housing payments and fees for 90 days.

Scott’s media release referred to his “30-day plan” for America to recover from the coronavirus, a surprisingly activist manifesto from the one-time Tea Party tax cutter who butted heads with Washington about Medicaid expansion for his two terms.

Scott had issued this call for a “moratorium on all financial obligations” previously, as part of an ambitious tranche of suggestions.

The Senator also pushed for a complete closure of U.S. borders ”to everyone except American citizens and Legal Permanent Residents.”

Another major action Scott wanted: To “shut down all air travel,” including domestic flights.

Despite worries that its unemployment payments were too lavish, Sen. Rick Scott voted this month for the $2.2 trillion economic relief package, which included federal relief from evictions.

However, when it came to other payments, Scott’s office said the relief “didn’t go far enough.”