Spin offers free scooter rides to Tampa health care workers

E-scooter company Spin has rolled out a program allowing health care workers to snag some wheels, free of charge.

The company, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, is offering the free rides in eight cities, including Tampa. Other metros include Baltimore, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

The program offers free 30-minute rentals and supplies workers with helmets.

The company said the initiative is earning lauds from its local government partners, including from Tampa City Council Chair Luis Viera.

“We are so grateful to Spin for stepping up and supporting our community by providing free rides for all healthcare workers,” he said. “We are looking to do everything we can to support these individuals right now, and safe and affordable transportation to and from work is an absolute must.”

All doctors, nurses, medical assistants, radiology and lab technicians, hospital and clinic administrators, and janitorial staff can take advantage of the program. They must sign up online.

Once verified, they will receive unlimited free 30-minute rides, through April 30. Participants can also sign up to get a free helmet through Spin’s online store.

Spin said it is working to expand this benefit to other essential workers.

In a blog post, Spin said the first-mile/last-mile solution was ginned up to after local governments scaled back public transportation services in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The company also highlighted a key advantage e-scooters have over public transport — the ability to abide by social distancing guidelines, which include remaining six feet apart from other people.

“In providing our scooters for these essential trips, it’s imperative that our riders and employees feel safe, so we are diligently working to ensure that our service supports the health and wellness of all involved. We continue to take aggressive sanitization and safety protocols, by following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance,” the post reads.

Spin said it is working with Tampa officials, hospitals, businesses and other local organizations “to identify deployment areas and new programs that can provide relief to people who must travel at this time.”