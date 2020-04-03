How bad is Florida’s unemployment crisis? So bad, desperate claims-seekers are calling Florida Politics

In these strange and unprecedented times, journalists worldwide are busier than ever.

Florida Politics and my team of reporters are no different. Day after day, hour after hour, we are reporting on every detail of the COVID-19 crisis to ensure readers have the information they need to make decisions and stay safe.

The mound of coverage has led to Google searches seeking help with Florida’s struggling unemployment system often returning results linking to Florida Politics articles on the subject.

I’m not bragging, I promise. But the phenomenon, and the desperation that thousands upon thousands of out-of-work Floridians are facing, has led to a flood of emails and phone calls from people asking me, not the state whose phone lines are bogged down, for help.

I write this to make two points.

First of all, I’m answering the calls. In this time of home confinement, things can get pretty lonely so even just hearing a stranger’s voice brings some modicum of comfort and relief even if the topic is somber.

But more importantly, it highlights an urgent need for action. People are so desperate they’re reaching out to a political blog publisher.

They can’t complete unemployment applications, the system continually crashes under the weight of a historic surge in job losses and call centers are so overrun with calls the phone system is breaking down, leaving anguished Floridians with nowhere else to turn.

One gentleman called and said he had $400 left in the bank with kids to feed and time running out. Can you imagine that level of despair?

Last week, there were 222,054 applications. On Sunday alone, the state received 21,137 applications.

The problem is so pervasive that even those with access to people in power are having a hard time.

“It’s just a complete boondoggle,” Sen. Joe Gruters said this week. “It’s incredibly disappointing because as a Senator, I’ve had tons of people, I can’t even tell you how many, come to tell me what a disaster it is. My own mother has tried to file over 100 times without success.”

Here’s what I’m doing. I’m tracking down individuals’ representatives in the Legislature and reaching out to them to offer some help.

So this is a call to those in power to do something.

Listen to your constituents. Get them help. Answer their calls. Act. And do it like, yesterday.

Take a page out of Sen. Jason Pizzo‘s playbook. He’s calling on employment officials to put lawmakers and their aides, of which there are nearly 500, to work.

And to the Department of Economic Opportunity, hurry up and hire those new employees and fix your damn website. It cost taxpayers $77 million, it should damn well work.

It’s good that DOE head Ken Lawson is moving forward with old-fashioned paper applications to help ease the burden and that Gov. Ron DeSantis solidified that plan with an executive order Thursday. That’s great news for those seeking relief who might not be as comfortable with navigating a website as others. It’s also great that the Governor authorized new personnel to prop the struggling agency up. Hopefully it will be enough, but it might not be, which is why the pressure should continue until people stop hitting dead ends.

These are our friends, our family members, our neighbors, and they are hurting.