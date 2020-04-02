Ron DeSantis rebuffs calls for coronavirus clemency

Criminal justice reformers and Democratic elected officials have pushed Gov. Ron DeSantis to let sick inmates out of prison.

Twelve staffers in ten correctional facilities have COVID-19, and prisons are potential flashpoints for community spread, with health care systems uniquely ill-equipped to address severe cases.

But comments made Thursday in Tallahassee suggest that’s a non-starter for the Governor.

Releasing felons wouldn’t “make things any better,” DeSantis said.

The Governor expressed worry over society “fraying” as the coronacrisis revs up through this spring, as well as (for reasons less than clear) the negative impact on “social distancing” clemency might have.

“We’re probably not going to do an [executive] order on that,” DeSantis said.

If Department of Corrections head Mark Inch were to come to him and ask for an order, DeSantis said that would be another matter.

“I’ve not been asked to do anything,” DeSantis said.

“Some of these other states have really been releasing a lot of people. Some of these people are dangerous,” DeSantis added.

“I don’t see how in a time of pandemic where people are on edge already [that] releasing felons in society would make a whole lot of sense,” DeSantis said.

“It would make social distancing more difficult,” the Governor added, “and as this wears on, you’re going to start to see society fray a little bit.”

Inmates suggested for release, however, are not young and healthy.

Democrats have asked for the release of “all medically ill inmates that do not pose a threat to the community who have lung, breathing, and respiratory conditions that are prone to, or susceptible to, lung diseases and or airborne illnesses” and “inmates with deteriorating mental and physical health.”

Criminal justice reformers also sounded the call for humanitarian release of patients who may be sitting ducks for the virus.

The Department of Corrections last month blocked visitation for inmates, as a coronavirus precaution.

The decision, the department said last week, was to “minimize the potential risk to the inmate population and staff … This decision has been made in close consultation with our partners at the Florida Department of Health and with correctional best practices being reviewed nationwide.”

Mail, phone calls, and “video visitation” are alternative options.

FDC offered some perks to inmates including a free video visitation session and 30 minutes of phone calls via a for-profit vendor.