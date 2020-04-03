Debbie Wasserman Schultz: ‘We’re only at the beginning’ of coronavirus effects, expects more federal payouts

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said the U.S. House is already working on a bill that would send additional federal payouts to those affected by the novel coronavirus.

The details of that legislation are still being worked out. Wasserman Schultz sits on the House Appropriations Committee and is seeking to chair that committee following the November election.

Wasserman Schultz made those comments in a video conference with state Rep. Shevrin Jones on Facebook Live.

The Congresswoman said those payments will be necessary due to the expected duration of virus impacts.

“I just have to stress that we’re only at the beginning of feeling the full force of this crisis,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“It’s going to get worse for us before it gets better here in Florida.”

The Donald Trump administration has extended social distancing recommendations through April. But Trump has also said America may not be on its way back to recovery until at least June.

“You made it clear that this is something that is going to go on for a long time,” Jones said in response to Wasserman Schultz during their Friday talk. “Do you see a scenario where you all will have to pass another bill to give Americans more money?”

“Yes, no question,” Wasserman Schultz responded.

“We’re already working on that. Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has begun convening us, both the Appropriations Committee as well as the major authorizing committees.”

Wasserman Schultz said House Democrats also expect upcoming legislation to provide infrastructure investment.

Congress has approved multiple bills aiming to address the crisis, including legislation authorizing direct payments to Americans in an effort to keep the economy afloat.

Federal legislation also amplifies state unemployment programs. That’s been a much-talked about issue in Florida, where many residents have been unable to even apply for those benefits as the state’s website is being crippled by an influx in applications.

“We will add $600 a week for 13 additional weeks to whatever the benefits are that an unemployed individual is eligible for in their state,” Wasserman Schultz explained to viewers Friday. “So that will help a lot.”

As for the direct payments, individuals who already have their bank account information on file with the IRS will receive those deposits directly. But payments to others could take some time, as late as mid-August.

“It not like it’s going to turn on a dime and all of these rebates are going to pop out of the system quickly, unfortunately,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“[The federal government] will start making those payments on a schedule. And I think April 13 is when the first group of payments will start to be made. But this is a process that will last between now and all the way until September.”

As the two wrapped their conversation, Wasserman Schultz threw in a quasi-endorsement of Jones, who is running in 2020 for the Senate District 35 seat.

“I really appreciate you,” Jones said in closing.

“Thank you, I really appreciate you back,” Wasserman Schultz replied.

“You’re such a good and dear friend. And everybody, you just all need to know how fortunate we are to be represented by this good man in the state Legislature. And we need to keep him there.”