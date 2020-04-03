Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Failing to lead': COVID war heats up between Nikki Fried, Governor

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Marco Rubio defends Ron DeSantis from ongoing criticism on stay-at-home order delay

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

19 deaths, nearly 600 new coronavirus cases reported overnight in Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida coronvirus cases top 9,000, deaths rise to 144

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Health officials aim to head off COVID-19 in longterm care facilities
At AP Day, Nikki Fried addresses the Tallahassee press corps.

Coronavirus in Florida

‘Failing to lead’: COVID war heats up between Nikki Fried, Governor

Fried is concerned about church gatherings and the unemployment claims crisis.

on

Any thoughts of detente in the ongoing conflict between the Agriculture Commissioner and the Governor can be put to rest.

On Friday, Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a statement slamming Gov. Ron DeSantis for “failing to lead” during the coronavirus crisis.

“Florida needs leadership now more than ever,” Fried said, “but Governor DeSantis is failing to lead. His safer-at-home order is filled with glaring loopholes as the details emerge.”

Fried said the Governor “quietly issued a second executive order that weakens stay-at-home restrictions, allowing mass gatherings on beaches and in religious institutions, creating enormous confusion for local officials, and putting Floridians and businesses further at risk after weeks of inaction.”

She was referencing an executive order this week that issued carveouts from bans on mass gatherings for churches, now seemingly put on the honor system for social distancing guidelines.

The Commissioner originally praised the Governor for making “the right call” and taking action she saw as long-overdue, but that was before the church carveout.

Fried also took issue with the unemployment claims system, which has been exposed to be critically flawed and incapable of dealing with the hundreds of thousands of Floridians suddenly out of work.

“He’s deflecting responsibility for his unemployment system fiasco, leaving millions of Floridians without the economic help they need indefinitely. At a time when our state most needs steady, accountable, transparent leadership, the Governor is unwilling or unable to provide it. Governor, you need to correct these failures now, before our people and economy are further endangered.”

Fried’s press office notes that “Commissioner Fried had first called on the Governor to issue a stay-at-home order on March 20, and joined members of Congress in calling on the Governor to increase the state’s unemployment assistance, among the lowest in the nation.”

DeSantis has vowed to take an “all hands on deck” approach to solving the unemployment claims crisis, including bringing in staffers to the Department of Economic Opportunity from other parts of the state government.

The dynamic between Fried and DeSantis frayed this year, with the Commissioner bemoaning an attempted “partisan power grab,” in which the Governor sought to move the Office of Energy out of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The measure passed the House, but did not get Senate consideration.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    April 3, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I’m beginning to think that Fried may actually believe the nonsense she’s spouting.

    At first I thought it was just political grandstanding in preparation for her run for governor, but surely by now she’s starting to realize that every time she starts flapping her yap she loses a few thousand more potential votes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ron DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days.