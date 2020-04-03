Jacksonville’s coronavirus count jumps nearly 40 in one day

Connect with us

There were 323 cases and nine deaths as of Friday evening.

on

Duval County’s count of coronavirus cases increased to 323 Friday evening.

That’s up from Friday’s early report of 306 and up by almost 40 cases compared to Thursday’s number of cases in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Health coronavirus internet “dashboard.”

County residents account for 313 cases while another 10 live outside of Duval. All of those infected in Duval County are Florida residents.

Despite the dramatic increase in the number of cases to close out the week, the number of fatalities from the illness in Jacksonville held steady at nine. There have been 38 people hospitalized from the virus while the age of the victims ranges from 5 years old to 97.

There have now been 5,957 people tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville. Out of those, 5,439 of the tests have come back negative, two were inconclusive and 178 are pending.

The bleak week comes as Duval County Public Schools officials are indicating they’re considering more drastic measures to deal with the interruption to education the illness has caused.

The school system to the south of Jacksonville, St. Johns County, has already scrapped graduation ceremonies for this year. Duval County Public Schools announced on Twitter that they are considering doing the same.

“As of [Friday], it is still our intention to hold graduation as it normally occurs,” the school district statement said. “However, we all know the coronavirus situation is unpredictable. If we have to make the decision to cancel traditional graduation, we are looking into creative ways to honor our seniors.”

In Florida, there were a total of 10,268 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday evening. Of those, 170 victims have died and another 1,334 have been hospitalized. Across the state, 95,835 tests have been administered with 84,144 of those coming back negative.

Nationally, 273,880 people have tested positive and 7,077 have died.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also am an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ron DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days.