BP offers fuel discount to first responders, health care workers as ‘thank you’ for coronavirus response

The company is offering 50-cents off at the pump.

on

BP is offering fuel discounts to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff as a ‘thank you’ for their hard work on the frontlines battling and managing the COVID-19 crisis.

Qualifying professionals can get 50 cents off at the pump and any BP or Amoco gas station.

To receive the discount, individuals can register online. Qualifying workers must be authenticated through a link with ID.me and will be issued a 50 cents-off per gallon code via text or email to use on their next fill-up at BP or Amoco stations in the United States.

The company will distribute the codes throughout April and continue issuing them until codes run out. BP did not say how many codes they would issue.

The company is encouraging consumers to support local heroes by sharing the link with any first responder, doctor, nurse, or hospital worker and by submitting a personal “thank you” by sharing a post on social media and using #bpSupportsLocalHeroes or #giveTMGS.

The fuel discount codes can only be entered on the pump keypad or touch screen. The ID.me link is an identity verification platform used by 20 million people worldwide that simplifies how individuals can prove their identity.

Health care workers and first responders are on the frontlines battling the coronavirus and are putting themselves at greater risk by potentially exposing themselves to the disease.

Health officials say others can also help keep those workers safe by practicing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing, which includes limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and maintaining six-feed of distance from others not in their family unit at all times.

Nationwide, local and state governments have been implementing orders forcing those guidelines, including in Florida. The CDC and World Health Organizations continues to recommend frequent hand washing and other hygienic precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

