Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Marco Rubio praises small business relief program, cites nearly $5B in approved payoffs

Corona Economics Headlines

Jackie Toledo calls for DEO audit amid continued unemployment claim failures

Corona Economics Headlines

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

Corona Economics Headlines

Small biz rescue off to slow start; some banks not ready

Corona Economics Headlines

Governor in race against time to fix broken unemployment claims system

Corona Economics Headlines

US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak
Marco Rubio is sounding the alarm an Chinese influence with 5G technology.

Corona Economics

Marco Rubio praises small business relief program, cites nearly $5B in approved payoffs

The Paycheck Protection Program went live Friday.

on

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is praising a federal program for approving nearly $5 billion for small businesses in its first day of operation.

The Paycheck Protection Program is slating $349 billion to help small businesses hold onto workers amid the economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The program — which went live Friday — was set up under the $2.2 trillion relief package approved by Congress at the end of March.

“Just last week, Congress passed and President [Donald] Trump signed the Paycheck Program into law,” Rubio said in a Saturday statement.

“Yesterday, just days after becoming law, small businesses across the country received billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nearly all of the lending completed yesterday came from existing 7(a) small business lenders like community banks. As I argued when I first proposed to use the SBA’s guarantee programs to get assistance to small businesses quickly, these community banks were ready to go on day one. Their actions yesterday saved hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

The money is available to companies with 500 or fewer employees to help cover payroll costs during the downturn in the economy due to social distancing. That funding can go toward businesses affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak during a period spanning Feb. 15 to June 30.

The Small Business Administration is overseeing the program, with banks in charge of the actual application process.

But some small banks were not ready to immediately accept applications. Larger institutions, such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America, were mostly able to get started on that application process without incident.

While acknowledging some of those hiccups, Rubio nevertheless argued the program is off to a good start given the unprecedented nature of the crisis.

“The speed with which the administration stood up this program is an incredible feat, but it’s also important for a little patience and a little honesty,” Rubio said.

“When you launch something this unprecedented and far-reaching just seven days after it becomes law there will inevitably be problems. The good news is that every problem we saw yesterday can be fixed. I am on the phone constantly with Treasury, the SBA, and bankers across the country and all across Florida to make sure it gets better each day we move forward.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application