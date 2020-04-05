UCF to host coronavirus testing center in Orange County

The University of Central Florida and Adventus Health are opening a coronavirus testing center on the university’s campus Monday, with capacity to test up to 250 people per day.

The tests will be given only on an appointment basis. Appointments can be scheduled through a call to Adventus Health’s COVID-19 testing hotline, at 855-282-4860. People must qualify for the test with symptoms.

People who qualify for testing at UCF might not meet all of the criteria required by the Florida Department of Health in order to be tested at a county testing site, but still have been prescreened for symptoms and advised by healthcare providers to be tested.

After the patient has been screened by a provider, Aventus’ client services team will reach out to complete all necessary paperwork and schedule an appointment for testing, UCF explained in a news release. Upon arrival during a scheduled time, individuals will drive through and receive the testing with a swab designated specifically for them.

The testing will be done out of the UCF Parking Garage A, located at 12491 University Blvd., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Appointments may end before 5 p.m. if the 250 daily appointments are filled earlier.]

Those who do not have scheduled appointments will be turned away.

People must have prescriptions for tests and an appointment. Insurance generally covers costs, but tests are $51 [Medicare rate] for those who don’t.

“Testing persons who may have COVID-19 is paramount to our blunting the impact of this outbreak,” Dr. Michael Deichen, associate vice president for UCF Student Health Services, stated in a news release issued by UCF.

The testing will be conducted by Aventus Biolabs, a private genetics testing lab owned and operated by Aventus Health, a healthcare company with headquarters in Orlando.

Typically, a test will take about 10 minutes or less from the start of the appointment.

The process will allow for individuals to receive their test results in about 24 to 48 hours.

“To overcome this pandemic, leaders in healthcare must come together and utilize cutting edge technology to accomplish that goal. Aventus and UCF partnering to provide testing is a pivotal step in that direction,” Dr. Nagi Youssef, president and chairman of Aventus Health, stated in the release.