Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

UCF to host coronavirus testing center in Orange County

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Chris King pushes 'stimulus challenge' to promote humanitarian efforts

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 200 Floridians dead from coronavirus

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis political committee garners nearly $500K in March

Headlines Influence

Jackie Toledo calls for DEO audit amid continued unemployment claim failures

Headlines Tampa Bay

St. Pete to provide $5,000 grants to eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19
Photo courtesy University of Central Florida.

Headlines

UCF to host coronavirus testing center in Orange County

Testing is offered by appointment only, scheduled after telephone interviews.

on

The University of Central Florida and Adventus Health are opening a coronavirus testing center on the university’s campus Monday, with capacity to test up to 250 people per day.

The tests will be given only on an appointment basis. Appointments can be scheduled through a call to Adventus Health’s COVID-19 testing hotline, at 855-282-4860. People must qualify for the test with symptoms.

People who qualify for testing at UCF might not meet all of the criteria required by the Florida Department of Health in order to be tested at a county testing site, but still have been prescreened for symptoms and advised by healthcare providers to be tested.

After the patient has been screened by a provider, Aventus’ client services team will reach out to complete all necessary paperwork and schedule an appointment for testing, UCF explained in a news release. Upon arrival during a scheduled time, individuals will drive through and receive the testing with a swab designated specifically for them.

The testing will be done out of the UCF Parking Garage A, located at 12491 University Blvd., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Appointments may end before 5 p.m. if the 250 daily appointments are filled earlier.]

Those who do not have scheduled appointments will be turned away.

People must have prescriptions for tests and an appointment. Insurance generally covers costs, but tests are $51 [Medicare rate] for those who don’t.

“Testing persons who may have COVID-19 is paramount to our blunting the impact of this outbreak,” Dr. Michael Deichen, associate vice president for UCF Student Health Services, stated in a news release issued by UCF.

The testing will be conducted by Aventus Biolabs, a private genetics testing lab owned and operated by Aventus Health, a healthcare company with headquarters in Orlando.

Typically, a test will take about 10 minutes or less from the start of the appointment.

The  process will allow for individuals to receive their test results in about 24 to 48 hours.

“To overcome this pandemic, leaders in healthcare must come together and utilize cutting edge technology to accomplish that goal. Aventus and UCF partnering to provide testing is a pivotal step in that direction,” Dr. Nagi Youssef, president and chairman of Aventus Health, stated in the release.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application