Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jane Castor wants you to boogie your way through the coronavirus pandemic with nightly social distance dance parties

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Dear Gov. DeSanits: Rick Scott might have created this unemployment disaster, but it's your job to fix it

Federal Headlines

Mario Díaz-Balart says he is virus-free, offers to donate plasma

Headlines Influence

Holly Raschein leans on both-sides-of-the-aisle experience

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jane Castor's coronavirus response approval rating tops among Florida mayors

Headlines Influence

A legislator at 28, Anitere Flores nears a milestone with term limits

Headlines

Jane Castor wants you to boogie your way through the coronavirus pandemic with nightly social distance dance parties

Six Tampa Bay area radio stations will play the same song in unison each night.

on

The city of Tampa is partnering with local radio stations to bring a little joy to an otherwise somber society transformed into isolation amid ongoing social distancing efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radio stations part of the iHeartMedia network are launching a Tampa Bay area karaoke dance party in an effort to unite the community.

Starting Monday night, every night six Tampa Bay radio stations will broadcast the same song at the same time. Tampa officials are encouraging area residents to use the few moments as an excuse to go out into their driveways and play the song while dancing and waving to neighbors, from a safe distance of course.

“I know times are hard, but that’s why now more than ever we need to come together as a community–even if it’s online and over the airwaves,” Mayor

Jane Castor said. “This is an opportunity to step outside, take a break, and have some much-needed fun.”

“In Tampa, even while we are apart we are never alone; and by tuning in to the same music, we can take a moment to sing, dance, and find ways to be happy at home. There’s nothing like some great music to uplift our community’s spirit and remind us that we will get through this together,” she added.

The first song Monday evening will be “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Once the nightly event launches the city and radio stations plan to crowdsource future songs to play in unison.

Community members are also encouraged to share photos and videos of their karaoke dance parties on social media by tagging @cityoftampa and their favorite iHeartMedia stations, and by using the hashtag #HappyAtHomeTPA.

Participating radio stations include 93.3FLZ, Mix 100.7, 95.7 The Beat, Rumba 106.5, 98Rock and 103.5 The Bone.

Participants are reminded to maintain at least six-feet of distance from their neighbors as social distancing standards and a statewide stay-at-home order require.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application