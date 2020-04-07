FIU, Miami-Dade County ready to open new drive-thru coronavirus testing site

A new testing site for the novel coronavirus is set to open in Miami-Dade County Wednesday as the county continues to lead the state in confirmed cases.

That site will be available via appointment only.

The drive-thru site is a partnership between the county, Florida International University (FIU), the Department of Health and the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. The site will be located at the fairgrounds, with an entrance at Southwest 107th Ave and 17th Street.

“At FIU we look for opportunities to help people and heal our community,” FIU President Mark Rosenberg said regarding the new testing location.

“Opening a COVID-19 testing site allows us to do both. It is our hope that this partnership helps bring about a measure of comfort and access to our community.”

Those looking to receive a test must be at least 18 years old and must have known coronavirus symptoms.

If those parameters apply, individuals may set up an appointment by calling 305-499-8767. That phone line opens at 9 a.m. and remains open until 300 appointments have been scheduled for the following day.

Once those spots are filled, those looking for a test must wait until the next day to call back.

The new site is a continuation of state and local efforts to help beef up Florida’s testing capacity, as noted by CEO of the FIU HealthCare Network and Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine Associate Dean Dr. Eneida Roldan.

“There is still a lot that we can learn and maybe even lives that we can save by widespread testing,” said Roldan, who will serve as clinical director for the testing site.

“We are seeing that patients whose lung function is compromised are deteriorating very quickly. It is extremely important to be able to identify them right away.”

As of a Tuesday morning update, Miami-Dade accounted for nearly 5,000 of the state’s 14,504 total cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez added a statement praising the work being done to open the newest testing location.

“I want to thank our partners at FIU and the Florida Department of Health for working with us to launch this testing site at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds,” Giménez said.

“This new site gives our residents access to the testing they need so that we can save lives and continue working to flatten the curve of COVID-19.”