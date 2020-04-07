Tampa Family Health Centers lands $3.5M in CARES Act relief package

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act, or CARES, federal relief package will include nearly $3.5 million for Tampa Family Health Centers to continue supporting the community in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

“Tampa Family Health Centers is always on the frontlines providing health care and more so now in combating the coronavirus. They are providing critical testing, treatment and so many other services for our neighbors,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who announced the funding Tuesday.

“This grant is a much-needed boost to keep health providers working so they can continue to serve our community and keep us safe.”

Tampa Family Health Centers is a federally declared public health provider that provides health care to those in need. In addition to health care services, the center also conducts community outreach and provides referral services to individuals in need.

The organization has 15 centers throughout Hillsborough County and expects to add more in the coming months and years.

“I join our neighbors in gratitude for the work of the heroes at Tampa Family Health Centers and other local health providers all over our community. I hope they will appreciate this tangible proof that we all value them so much. In the days ahead, I will continue to work to secure resources and investments from the CARES act,” Castor said.

The CARES Act is the third federal coronavirus aid package signed into law and provides $1.32 billion to community health centers on the front lines of testing and treating patients for COVID-19.

It’s part of a broader $2.2 trillion package that, among other things also provides $349 billion in lending for small businesses, expands access to unemployment benefits as well as increases the amount of claims received. The relief package also provides individual payouts to all U.S. citizens meeting certain income limits. The package also includes relief for some college students facing hardship.