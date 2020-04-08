Clay County posts seventh death from coronavirus, Baker records first

North Florida added two new deaths attributed to coronavirus Tuesday, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Clay County posted its seventh death from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Baker County recorded its first death from the illness.

Clay County went from 86 cases of the illness in the Tuesday morning report to 88 in the afternoon, according to the DOH coronavirus online dashboard. But in the data was the additional fatality.

Baker County, which has only 15 total cases and three hospitalizations, posted the first death due to the illness Tuesday. A nursing home in Macclenny accounted for at least 10 of those total cases last week.

The Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center saw the outbreak when a patient was admitted to the facility on April 1, a statement from nursing home ownership said.

Nassau County added another case going from 26 to 27 victims Tuesday. DOH updates case counts twice a day.

Duval County held steady. The morning count was listed at 524 people with the virus in Jacksonville Tuesday morning on the DOH coronavirus dashboard. That number was adjusted to 521 in the afternoon. Both of those numbers were a sharp increase from Monday’s report of 475 cases in Duval County.

Duval County reported one additional death earlier Tuesday bringing the total number of fatalities in Jacksonville to 10.

Nassau County has no fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

DOH has been making more adjustments to the data in the twice-daily updates as the numbers have been increasing in recent days.

Clay County has 25 people who were hospitalized while Nassau County reported five people have been hospitalized from being infected with coronavirus. Duval County’s hospitalization figure ticked up from 52 in the morning to 54 late Tuesday.

The age range of victims in Nassau County runs from a 21-year-old to 84. Clay County posted an age range of people infected between 18 and 95. All the victims in Nassau and Clay counties are residents of the jurisdictions. Duval County’s age range runs from a 1-year-old to a 97-year-old.

Statewide, there were 14,747 cases of coronavirus across Florida Tuesday evening with 296 deaths attributed to the illness. Another 1,893 people have been hospitalized with the infection in the Sunshine State.

Nationally, 387,547 people have contracted the illness. Out of those, 12,291 have died from COVID-19.