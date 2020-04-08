More than 2,000 Floridians hospitalized in coronavirus pandemic

More than 2,000 Floridians have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus after nearly 200 people were admitted to hospitals Wednesday.

The state also surpassed 300 deaths Wednesday morning. As of an evening report from the Department of Health, 323 Floridians have died.

And nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Now 475 people connected to those facilities have tested positive.

The state has now confirmed 15,698 people in Florida with COVID-19, including 464 non-Florida residents tested and isolated in the state. Between Tuesday evening’s report and the latest report, the state confirmed 951 additional people with the virus.

South Florida remains the largest hot spot of the disease in the state. More than half of the state’s coronavirus cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, are the most at risk for a severe case. While people 65 and older make up less than a quarter of confirmed cases, 55% of those hospitalized are at least 65, as were 82% of those who passed away.

In long-term care facilities, the 95 new cases constituted a 25% increase over the 380 total cases Tuesday. The rate of daily new cases in long-term care facilities began increasing at the start of this month.