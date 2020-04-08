Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 2,000 Floridians hospitalized in coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis wants to check international travelers with 'rapid' coronavirus test

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As coronavirus bears down, sick Corrine Brown wants out of prison

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 cases pile up in Florida prisons

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

13 deaths overnight push Florida coronavirus death toll over 300

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 in prisons puts inmates, families on edge
Coronavirus has transformed hospitals into nightmares. Image via AP.

Coronavirus in Florida

More than 2,000 Floridians hospitalized in coronavirus pandemic

There are now 15,698 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

on

More than 2,000 Floridians have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus after nearly 200 people were admitted to hospitals Wednesday.

The state also surpassed 300 deaths Wednesday morning. As of an evening report from the Department of Health, 323 Floridians have died.

And nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Now 475 people connected to those facilities have tested positive.

The state has now confirmed 15,698 people in Florida with COVID-19, including 464 non-Florida residents tested and isolated in the state. Between Tuesday evening’s report and the latest report, the state confirmed 951 additional people with the virus.

South Florida remains the largest hot spot of the disease in the state. More than half of the state’s coronavirus cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, are the most at risk for a severe case. While people 65 and older make up less than a quarter of confirmed cases, 55% of those hospitalized are at least 65, as were 82% of those who passed away.

In long-term care facilities, the 95 new cases constituted a 25% increase over the 380 total cases Tuesday. The rate of daily new cases in long-term care facilities began increasing at the start of this month.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Feds eye loosening rules to allow some to return to work.