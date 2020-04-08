Connect with us

13 deaths overnight push Florida coronavirus death toll over 300

There are now 15,456 cases in the state.

on

More than 300 Floridians have died of complications from the novel coronavirus now that state health officials confirmed 13 fatalities since Tuesday evening.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported 709 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 15,456. That includes 453 non-Florida residents who were tested and isolated in the state.

And nearly 2,000 Floridians have been hospitalized for the coronavirus, up to 1,956 from 1,894 Tuesday night. The state does not count non-residents in its hospitalization count or its death toll, which is now 309.

South Florida remains the largest hot spot of the disease in the state.

