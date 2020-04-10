Connect with us

Like father, like son: Bosellis recover from COVID-19

Celebration to convalescence: Transforming Miami Beach Convention Center

COVID-19 cases soar at Panhandle prison

State to use tests to look at spread of COVID-19

48 Floridians confirmed dead Thursday as COVID-19 cases again up 1K

No word yet from Ron DeSantis or Richard Corcoran on delayed school start date
Like father, like son: Bosellis recover from COVID-19

Father and son are on the mend.

Florida State University offensive lineman Andrew Boselli has followed in his father’s footsteps in many respects.

One such, contraction of COVID-19, is something neither would want.

Yet in the case of the younger Boselli and his father, Jacksonville/London Jaguars and Ballard Partners legend Tony Boselli, there appears to be a positive result on both ends.

Andrew Boselli documented his battle with the novel coronavirus on the Seminoles.com website Friday.

Though a school of thought says that coronavirus is primarily the concern of old folks, Boselli says that’s not the case.

“When I first heard the news of the coronavirus pandemic, I, like most, saw the studies that said it was primarily a danger to the elderly and figured it wouldn’t have much impact on me, my family or friends,” Boselli said. “The last few weeks, though, have shown just how wrong I was, and just how seriously we all need to treat this outbreak.”

“I’m thankful to say that my family and I have recovered from our fight with the coronavirus, but I also want everyone to know just how hard it was. I spent days feeling miserable. And my dad, a strong, healthy 47-year-old man with no underlying health conditions, spent three days in the intensive care unit,” he added.

Boselli described the impact of the virus as like being “hit by a bus,” with a so-called “mild” case spawning a 103 degree fever.

His symptoms track with the horrors his father experienced, which brought the perennial Hall of Fame candidate face to face with some of the worst horrors of the disease.

“The worst was my second day in ICU when they were upping my oxygen levels. That was probably the lowest, scariest moment. I had no family around me. I can’t remember exactly what the doctor said, something about the machine needing to go to another level for more oxygen if that didn’t work,” Tony Boselli told the Florida Times-Union earlier this month

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

