Hillsborough County canceled courthouse weddings and is reducing hours amid COVID-19 threat.

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough Clerks offices to operate on reduced schedule amid COVID-19

Most services can be handled online.

on

The Hillsborough County Clerk of Court office is reducing the hours at its customer service counters by two hours a day In a continuing effort to reduce exposure to Covid-19, Clerk Pat Frank announced Friday.

Effective Monday the customer service counters at the George Edgecomb Courthouse, the Plant City Courthouse and at the Official Records Office at 419 Pierce St. in downtown Tampa will operate weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The reduced hours will be in effect until further notice.

Frank urged the public not to come to the offices unless there is urgent need.

“We must all do everything we can do reduce the risk to the public and our employees,” Frank said.

Traffic tickets and other services can be handled online, 24 hours a day at the clerk’s website or by phone at (813) 276-8100.

Service hours for restraining orders will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Edgecomb and Plant City courthouses, and weekends and holidays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Edgecomb Courthouse.

The reduced customer service hours are part of a continuing effort to reduce exposure to Covid-19. Due dates for fines and fees for criminal and traffic cases set for March 18 through December 31 are extended 60 days.

Marriage ceremonies and passport application processing have been canceled until further notice, and the customer service centers in Brandon and SouthShore are closed until further notice.

All jury pools are canceled indefinitely. Many Clerk employees are working remotely, while others continue serving customers.

