'Not in Florida': Ron DeSantis defends claim that coronavirus doesn't kill the young

State takes over federal coronavirus test sites

Mark Foley political committee pitches in $40,000 to help with coronavirus relief

Florida nears 2,400 hospitalizations for COVID-19

Like father, like son: Bosellis recover from COVID-19

Celebration to convalescence: Transforming Miami Beach Convention Center
Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Gov downplays coronavirus threat to youth.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis clarified on Friday a statement he made that got national scrutiny the previous day.

A widely-reported claim that he made, saying that people under 25 hadn’t died from COVID-19, in fact only applied to people in Florida, DeSantis said.

On Thursday, DeSantis said at a Tallahassee media availability that, “this particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think nationwide there’s been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids.”

At least five people under the age of 25 have died from COVID-19. However, DeSantis said, those deaths were not in Florida.

“Not in Florida,” DeSantis said Friday. “In Florida, we’ve had no fatalities under 25.”

“85% plus of our fatalities are 65 and up,” DeSantis said. “That’s just the reality.”

DeSantis’ prior comments also drew criticism for its comparison to the flu.

“And we lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu. This one, for whatever reason, much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that, if you’re younger it just hasn’t had an impact. So that should factor into how we’re viewing this.”

“I think the data on that has been 100% consistent,” he continued Thursday. “I’ve not seen any deviation on that.”

DeSantis famously was late closing beaches last month, even through Spring Break bacchanalia that proved to be destinations for coeds from across the country.

DeSantis continues to prioritize protections for those who are “older” with underlying conditions.

“The protective efforts, of course, you have to be careful with somebody who is elderly, who has a compromised immune system … diabetes” or is “very obese,” the Governor added.

“Those folks who, when they acquire the virus, are much more likely to be hospitalized,” DeSantis said.

Of course, young people are getting the virus.

But at least in Florida, says the Governor, it doesn’t kill them.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    April 10, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Just more bs from puppet desantis! Hope he quarantines from his wife and children. Cause he sure as hell did not know how to use gloves. Bloody desantis!

