Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Nikki Fried to retailers: Got milk? Then sell it

Corona Economics Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis avoids talking about expanding unemployment benefits

Corona Economics Headlines

Economic devastation looms on a Good Friday like no other

Corona Economics Headlines

How gig economy workers are coping with the coronavirus pandemic

Corona Economics Headlines

US gig workers and self-employed face delays in jobless aid

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment application process easing, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Corona Economics

Nikki Fried to retailers: Got milk? Then sell it

Retailers are limiting sales, but dairy farmers have plenty of product.

on

Dark times for dairy lovers in the Sunshine State: The milk has dried up for quarantined Floridians, via retail purchase limits.

As demand is artificially choked out, gallons of the white stuff are being dumped, even before making it to market.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried pleaded for reason Friday, mediating in favor of milk flowing freely to Florida families.

A media release from Fried’s office said she’d talked to Publix, Wal-Mart, and Whole Foods, urging them to remove quantity limits on retail buys.

“We’re doing everything we can to support Florida’s dairy farmers and processors during this unprecedented challenge,” the Commissioner said.

“With decreases in foodservice demand, we’re asking retailers to end consumer milk purchase limits, we’re working with federal and state agencies to increase their purchases of Florida milk, and we’re working hard to help our dairy producers move their products to market,” Fried said.

“Our dairy farmers and processors need our support now more than ever, and we’re working to provide them solutions,” said Zachary Conlin, Bureau Chief of Dairy Industry for FDACS.

“From connecting processors with cold storage providers and finding new ways to get milk to schools and consumers, we’re trying every day to help Florida’s dairy producers weather the storm,” Conlin vowed.

Fried’s movement on the milk front continues a recent trend of fighting to bring Florida’s agricultural commodities to consumers who thirst and hunger for the Fresh from Florida experience.

Earlier this week, the Commissioner pushed for easier access to eggs, issuing an Executive Order timed to accommodate the increased demand of these unprecedented times.

“During Commissioner Fried’s emergency order, packages of shell eggs will not be required to have printed certain information such as date of pack, grade, and size, although retailers will provide in-store statements with the information typically required,” a Tuesday release from Fried’s office says.

With the United States Department of Agriculture green lighting these relaxed guidelines, Fried and her counterparts nationwide can continue to push for solutions for commodities with finite shelf lives.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State to offer child care for first responders, health care workers.