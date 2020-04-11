Connect with us

What's open on Easter Sunday?

State to offer child care for first responders, health care workers

Bunnies to the rescue as virus hits Belgian chocolatiers

Cary Pigman recovering from bike accident after hospital stint

UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion's plans
What’s open on Easter Sunday?

Some have closed to give associated time at home.

on

Maybe a family wants to continue the tradition of family feast. Or the Easter Bunny needs somewhere to buy last-minute chocolates to put in a basket. A holiday weekend only heightens the hunger for normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But where will feed that appetite? Some grocery outlets intend to keep holiday hours this year whether they planned to before the coronavirus of not. But others who have kept essential employees working long hours want to give them a holiday break. Here’s the places keeping the doors open and those turning out the lights on Easter Sunday.

Aldi: Closed

The locations plan to close for Easter as previously scheduled.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Open

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco Wholesale: Closed

All locations are closed on Easter Day.

CVS: Open

Most locations are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but pharmacies are closed.

Dollar General: Open

Hours on Easter Sunday vary by location with many open until 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Open

Locations will maintain until 8 p.m.

The Fresh Market: Open

The upscale supermarket will be open but only until 4 p.m.

Home Depot: Open

The hardware big box store will maintain regular Sunday hours noon to 6 p.m.

Kmart: Open

Kmart will maintain normal hours on Sunday.

Lowe’s Home Improvement: Closed

In a last-minute change, Lowe’s will give all its associates the holiday off.

Publix: Closed

Stores will be closed throughout the day Sunday.

Sam’s Club: Closed

As previously planned, locations will be closed for Easter

Sprouts Farmers Market: Closed

Locations will be closed for Easter.

Target: Closed

All stores expect to be closed on Sunday.

Trader Joe’s: Closed

All locations will be closed nationwide.

Walgreens: Open

Most locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: Open

But the store has changed its hours amid the pandemic. Neighborhood Markets are open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while 24-hour Walmarts are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Open

Locations will be open regular hours and still open at 7 a.m. for seniors only.

Winn Dixie: Closed

All employees will be off to spend time with families.

Written By

Jacob Ogles

