What’s open on Easter Sunday?

Maybe a family wants to continue the tradition of family feast. Or the Easter Bunny needs somewhere to buy last-minute chocolates to put in a basket. A holiday weekend only heightens the hunger for normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But where will feed that appetite? Some grocery outlets intend to keep holiday hours this year whether they planned to before the coronavirus of not. But others who have kept essential employees working long hours want to give them a holiday break. Here’s the places keeping the doors open and those turning out the lights on Easter Sunday.
Aldi: Closed
The locations plan to close for Easter as previously scheduled.
BJ’s Wholesale Club: Open
Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Costco Wholesale: Closed
All locations are closed on Easter Day.
CVS: Open
Most locations are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but pharmacies are closed.
Dollar General: Open
Hours on Easter Sunday vary by location with many open until 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree: Open
Locations will maintain until 8 p.m.
The Fresh Market: Open
The upscale supermarket will be open but only until 4 p.m.
Home Depot: Open
The hardware big box store will maintain regular Sunday hours noon to 6 p.m.
Kmart: Open
Kmart will maintain normal hours on Sunday.
Lowe’s Home Improvement: Closed
In a last-minute change, Lowe’s will give all its associates the holiday off.
Publix: Closed
Stores will be closed throughout the day Sunday.
Sam’s Club: Closed
As previously planned, locations will be closed for Easter
Sprouts Farmers Market: Closed
Locations will be closed for Easter.
Target: Closed
All stores expect to be closed on Sunday.
Trader Joe’s: Closed
All locations will be closed nationwide.
Walgreens: Open
Most locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart: Open
But the store has changed its hours amid the pandemic. Neighborhood Markets are open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while 24-hour Walmarts are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Whole Foods Market: Open
Locations will be open regular hours and still open at 7 a.m. for seniors only.
Winn Dixie: Closed
All employees will be off to spend time with families.