First Coast surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases

The five-county First Coast region has surpassed 1,000 coronavirus infections Saturday morning, Florida Department of Health data shows.

Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties added a combined 34 cases overnight, rising to 1,010 overall. The Saturday morning report marks the third day of modest increases in the region.

The death toll held at 23 overnight. Duval accounts for 11 deaths. Eight have died in Clay. Two have died in Baker and St. Johns. None have died in Nassau.

Half of the new cases are in Duval County, which now has 635 positives, up from 618 Friday evening. The county reports 59 hospitalizations to date.

Clay reported 14 new cases, hitting 158 overnight. The county reports another hospitalization, now 35 in total.

St. Johns County’s case count ticked up two to 167, while hospitalizations held at 32.

Baker County’s case count now stands at 17, up by one since yesterday evening. Baker also reports another hospitalization, it has had seven in all.

Most of Baker County’s cases are among residents of a Macclenny nursing home where 10 people tested positive last week.

Nassau County was quiet across the board, holing at 33 cases and seven hospitalizations.

DOH reported 18,494 positives statewide in the Saturday morning report. To date, 438 people have died and another 2,528 people have been hospitalized in Florida.