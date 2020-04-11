Former CFO Alex Sink says Ron DeSantis should seek help from Jeb Bush, Craig Fugate in navigating COVID-19 crisis

Alex Sink, a former Chief Financial Officer and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, says Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis should turn to previous state and federal leadership to help address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Among those leaders suggested by Sink are former Gov. Jeb Bush and former FEMA Director Craig Fugate. Sink also used that call to criticize DeSantis’ handling of the state’s response so far.

“One of the most important lessons for effective leaders is to surround themselves with a trusted team of knowledgeable advisors and subject matter experts,” Sink wrote in a Saturday email blast.

“Unfortunately, in 2018, we elected a Governor, Ron DeSantis, with NO prior proven leadership experience. Now we are paying the price in lives and livelihoods.”

Like the rest of the country, Florida has felt the effects of the virus — in both the health and economic spheres.

But Democrats have been critical of the Governor’s delay in issuing a statewide stay-at-home order. DeSantis eventually agreed to the move on April 2. That decision was welcomed by Floridians, according to a St. Pete Polls survey.

Sink asserts DeSantis would benefit from turning to Bush and Fugate as the crisis continues.

“My heartfelt suggestion to the Governor is to reach out to two former Florida leaders with tremendous experience in emergency management, former Governor Jeb Bush, and former Florida Emergency Management/FEMA Director Craig Fugate to work with him and his team in dealing with the debilitating COVID-19 crisis,” Sink wrote.

“This move would be welcomed by the majority of all Floridians and give us confidence that we can build and initiate a plan to address our critical immediate needs…and to put us on the road to recovery. I believe this action would be the best sign that our Governor can be a true leader for our State in this critical and challenging time.”

The call comes shortly after Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — the only statewide Democrat to win office in 2018 — dragged DeSantis for a “failure of leadership” during the outbreak.