USDA to allow Florida SNAP recipients to buy groceries online

USDA officials are aiming to allow online shopping by the end of April.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a waiver request allowing Florida food stamp recipients to purchase their groceries online.

USDA officials will still determine the parameters of that online program.

Currently, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are barred from shopping online. Those who qualify for food benefits must appear in person and present their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

According to the federal government, using those cards online can create problems — such as fraud — that has thus far restricted widespread access to online purchasing.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced their request for the federal government to allow Florida food stamp recipients to shop for groceries online.

“Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve,” DeSantis said.

The USDA does have an online shopping pilot program operating in some states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington.

However, the pilot program is limited to certain approved retailers which have installed systems to overcome any technical hurdles.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, many are concerned that forcing low-income individuals — who are more likely to have serious underlying health conditions — to shop in-store could expose them to unnecessary risk.

After the USDA’s approval was announced Saturday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried praised the feds for making an exception for Floridians.

“I thank the USDA and Secretary [Sonny] Perdue for granting the state’s request to bring safer grocery options to Florida’s families in need,” Fried said.

“Through this innovative pilot program, SNAP households can purchase food online and pay using their EBT card at pickup, among other options. This reduces shopping risk from COVID-19, helps fulfill consumer demand, and keeps Florida-grown products moving to families.”

As officials have installed widespread social distancing guidelines, Florida’s economy has taken a hit. Nearly 500,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment benefits in the previous three weeks.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

