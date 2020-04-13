Davie Police Chief on leave after allegedly blaming ‘homosexual lifestyle’ for BSO deputy’s COVID-19 death

Davie Police Chief Dale Engle is on administrative leave after allegedly making homophobic comments regarding the death of a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputy due to the novel coronavirus.

In early April, 39-year-old BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett died after contracting the virus.

According to a letter from Mike Tucker of the state Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), some Davie officers then raised concerns to Engle about their own possible exposure to the virus. That letter was sent to Davie Town Administrator Richard Lemack.

That letter accuses Engle of “berating” the officers and calling their concerns “baseless.” Engle then allegedly referenced the death of Bennet — who was openly gay.

“Chief Engle allegedly yelled about a ‘backstory’ which proclaimed that Deputy Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a ‘homosexual who attended homosexual [sexual] events,'” Tucker’s letter regarding the allegations against Engle reads.

“He intimated that it was because of this homosexual lifestyle that Deputy Bennett first contracted a serious underlying disease which aggravated the COVID-19 virus and lead to his death.”

Bennett reportedly suffered from asthma.

“Chief Engle’s actions were unacceptable and are not representative of the longstanding professionalism of the Davie Police Department,” Tucker’s letter continues.

“Moreover, his derogatory references to homosexuality and Deputy Bennett are shameful, and conflict with the inclusive values of the Town of Davie and the FOP who proudly support and embrace employees of all races, creeds, genders, religious beliefs and sexual orientations.”

Following that complaint, the Davie Police Department released a statement saying Engle had been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an outside investigation.

“The allegations will be investigated in accordance with the Town’s Equal Employment Opportunity compliance policy by outside council. The Town will have no further comment until the investigation is completed to protect the integrity of all involved.”

Capt. Christopher Chastain of the Davie Police Department will serve as interim chief during the investigation.