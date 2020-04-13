COVID-19 curve still flattened in northeast Florida

The First Coast continued a multi-day trend, reporting few new cases of coronavirus in the five-county region. Only 27 new cases were reported, according to the Florida Department of Health Monday morning.

Cases rose slightly to 1,082 Monday, up from Sunday night’s 1,055. No new deaths were reported.

Duval County now has 692 cases, up from 668 Sunday night. One additional person was hospitalized in Jacksonville, bringing that total to 65.

As with other locations, testing remains illusive. The testing center at the “Lot J” parking lot outside TIAA Bank Field was closed Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday, but did not re-open Monday due to weather.

“When conditions improve, we will reopen,” the city’s message said, adding officials hope to open the testing site again Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville is expanding testing 250 to 400 per day.

The city also expanded access to tests Monday to include anyone who had contact with a known case or who was experiencing respiratory symptoms.

St. Johns County added two new cases, bringing its total to 175. The death toll remains at two.

Clay County added one case Monday, and now has 164 cases. Deaths held steady at eight and no new hospitalizations were reported.

Baker and Nassau counties showed no change in key data Monday morning.

Statewide, cases surpassed the 20,000-mark for Monday. Of those, 2,694 have been hospitalized and 470 people have died.