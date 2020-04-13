Connect with us

Melting Pot of St. Petersburg closes indefinitely amid coronavirus-fueled real estate deal

Owners of the iconic building are selling, leaving the restaurant with no home.

on

The Melting Pot of St. Petersburg is closing indefinitely, according to an email to Club Fondue members Monday.

Like other restaurants, the restaurant was forced to close its dining room in March due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That closure prompted owners of the Fourth Street North property to accelerate its decision to sell the property, leaving the restaurant with no home.

Franchisor The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. had been actively seeking a new location in Pinellas County to “debut a new flagship Melting Pot” and incorporate “the legacy brand’s new design evolution.”

It’s unclear when a new Pinellas County location would open, but moving forward with a new restaurant at a time when all are either closed or operating under reduced business would be a fruitless endeavor. However, the franchise promises to “return to Pinellas County better than ever.”

“While sites are actively being pursued within St. Petersburg, no location has been secured at this time,” the company, which is based in Tampa, wrote in an email.

The company said details will be announced including a location and re-opening timeline once that information is available.

The St. Petersburg location was open in its iconic, rustic building for 32 years and was a date night staple in the community, offering a quaint and romantic setting and decadent “Big Night Out” options for diners including a soup or salad course, cheese fondue, an entree course and chocolate fondue with wine pairing options and rich after dinner drinks.

Some diners came in hopes of spotting a ghost, as rumors spread that the building was haunted.

The shuttered St. Petersburg location is donating its surplus food to Metropolitan Ministries.

The restaurant, whose fondue-driven menu doesn’t lend itself to take out options, had already been closed since March 20. Locations in Tampa and Sarasota are also closed, but will re-open when the dine-in ban is lifted.

When those restaurants re-open, Club Fondue members can receive $20 off a meal purchase of $60 or more by showing a copy of the email.

Gift cards can still be used at any Melting Pot location nationwide and do not expire. The Tampa and Sarasota restaurants will accept dip certificates and other vouchers from the Melting Pot of St. Petersburg.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. DisplacedCTYankee

    April 13, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    “the legacy brand’s new design evolution.”

    Somebody has an MBA! Calling Jared …

    Reply

