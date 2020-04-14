Fearing coronavirus, convicted Jacksonville council members seek sentencing delay

Expelled Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, convicted of a conspiracy to defraud economic development funds, seek a delay in sentencing.

A motion filed Tuesday says the two former local legislators fear coronavirus could befall them in federal prison.

The current filing cites an administrative order on March 29, 2020 from the Chief Judge of the Middle District Florida.

The claim therein: that “a felony sentencing … cannot occur in person and in court without serious jeopardy to public health and safety.”

“Thus, the currently scheduled May 19, 2020 sentencing date appears to likely transgress this Order, which is ‘effective for 90 days’ … until June 29, 2020,” the filing contends.

Telephonic sentencing is not an option, the filing claims, as “it is imperative that the two defendants and their supportive witnesses, and friends and family, appear in person, at the time of sentencing.”

For its part, the government says that a better determination of the necessity of delayed sentencing could be reached around May 1.

“To prepare for sentencing, counsel will need to attempt to meet with each other, their clients and witnesses. How is that to be accomplished in the era of mandatory social distancing – where a failure to do so could be life-threatening,” the filing adds.

This filing is the latest audacious play from the two, who were convicted of expropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars for personal use from a Small Business Administration-backed loan provided for Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce plant.

Corrine Brown (former political patron for both unrelated Browns) made a bid for compassionate release on coronavirus grounds last week.

Reggie and Katrina Brown have also sought a new trial recently.

That filing improbably invokes former hedge funder Martin Shkreli, best known for using some of his money to buy an unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album.

The album, now federal evidence, is sought back by the nostalgia rap troupe.

United States v. Shkreli and Greebel, contends the filing, saw one defendant’s testimony used to convict the other.

The contention: “not only was trial counsel for Mr. Brown a second prosecutor, but he performed as a second (actually, a third) prosecutor against his own client, thereby utterly defeating Mr. Brown’s right to a fair trial.”

Ms. Brown, as those covering the trial recall, was rigorously discouraged by judges from representing herself.

“I don’t want counsel from the government,” Brown said. “I want to represent myself,” though she eventually agreed to have the two lawyers as “standby counsel.”

Motions were also filed for acquittal and to support a contention that there was no criminal intent or actual loss from the money borrowed.

The conspiracy included multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering for both defendants. Katrina Brown was also found guilty of two counts of false statements to financial institutions, as she attempted to recapitalize the sauce business.